A stoic Sam Mosley sat with his face incased in silicon and plaster for nearly an hour Thursday, on his way to becoming immortalized with other blues artists as part of the Cast of Blues exhibit.
Cast of Blues artist Sharron McConnell-Dickerson was here to add Mosley to the travelling exhibit that includes plaster face casts of 40 blues greats.
Although blind, she has become friends with many of her subjects and has cast even more than are in the exhibit.
She said she thought she had retired until museum director Jill Smith contacted her and now she has returned and is showing the exhibition again.
Her life before she lost her sight was more than interesting enough. She worked for United Technologies in corporate aviation, dealing with high-profile clients such as George and Barbara Bush, Henry Kissenger and Donald and Ivana Trump.
She has cooked for them and cared for their children, saying the Trumps offered her a full-time job, which she declined, noting that Donald was no problem but Ivana could be “extremely difficult.” “I used to braid Ivanka’s hair,” she said and described Donald as a good family man who like hot dogs and diet Coke while the children preferred KFC.
Her life changed when she awoke one day and could not see. Her vision worsened to the point that she only has some vague blurry vision in one eye.
And it was Barbara Bush who set her on her course that she follows today.
She had become friends with them, even going whale-watching, and her family was from Kennebunkport as well.
Mrs. Bush not only suggested sculpture, which she did herself, but wrote a personal letter of recommendation once McConnell-Dickerson chose a college.
She went to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to study under well-known life-casting artists Willa Shalit and Dan Ericson, who had life-sculpted U.S. Presidents, Muhammad Ali and several famous actors. She learned how to use the direct casting method applying special molding methods directly to the faces of her subjects. A skin-safe silicone shell is created over the subject’s face, then backed by plaster and gauze to give it strength. Once the materials cure they are removed, given a little touching up and then used to make the plaster cast positive. Terry Massey of Senatobia and her husband David Dickerson help.
The silicon, a product of the movie industry, is capable of showing fine details in each face.
Her work is a who’s who of blues and she has only been turned down once or twice in her requests to make casts. She said Otis Rush was just too claustrophobic, and was Buddy Guy. “My hardest time has been dealing with managers and booking agents,” she said. “They each want a piece of it.”
Mosley said he was reluctant, only because he wasn’t sure what he was getting into, but was honored to be part of the exhibit.
It helped that McConnell-Dickerson took time to quietly tell her subject about each step as it progressed, helping to calm and reassure as well as inform him.
She said she knew about Sam but had not realized earlier he was from here. In fact, the artist and her husband have lived in Mississippi the past several years, coming to Columbus because of family ties.
“When Sam and I talked he not only knew all those I have made casts of, but he has written songs for most of them,” she said.
Mosley’s cast will be added to the exhibit but museum director Jill Smith said there will be an added honor: the mold will be used to make a bronze cast of Mosley to place in the museum with his gold records and other memorabilia.
“I had planned to retire but God definitely had other plans for me,” she said. While blues artists make records of their music, she said she is making an entirely different sort of record of them, showing more about their nature and character. “I am tracing the lines of his (Mosley’s) life,” she said. “It’s about the human being and for years to come people will know what they (her subjects) look like.”
The exhibit, which is meant to be touched and is associated with Braille information as well as music tracks for the artists, runs through Nov. 9.
Several associated blues events will be held during the duration of the exhibit including The Blues Doctors on Aug. 30 in a Hot August Night performance.
For more information, call the museum at 662-538-0014 or come by at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany, MS 38652.