I have long said that every alderman and supervisor needs to ride the back of a garbage truck for a day or two, and spend some time with the other city and county crews to better appreciate what they do for us.
I would now include that every civics class (do they even still teach civics?) should be required to go watch the election process of voting and tabulating those votes at least once.
I’ve been watching them do this for close to 40 years and am still amazed at the amount of hard work and dedication that is required, with virtually no awareness or recognition on the part of the general public.
A century ago, it wasn’t that difficult to steal an election, especially in some larger cities. All it took was plenty of cash and plenty of guns. You paid the voter for his vote, but made sure to check it before it went into the ballot box.
This is remarkably similar to the recent Ukraine elections, in which voters apparently gave their ballots to soldiers, rather than mob members, to check before they were formally cast.
Today, I don’t understand how people believe that elections can be stolen. It seems to me that for a national election to be criminalized, it would require the coordinated efforts of hundreds, probably thousands of people working in concert – and nobody spilling the beans even though two or three people usually can’t keep a secret.
I certainly have no doubts about the integrity of our elections.
Absentee and affidavit voters still have to prove their identity and that they are qualified to vote. The paper ballots have to be notarized and are kept for examination, if necessary.
The electronic voting machines are just large tablets, but without internet or wifi. The votes are recorded on a memory card and that card is put into another reader at the courthouse. The votes are totaled – and reported – on the computer there before they ever encounter the internet.
That’s when they are loaded into the statewide election system. And even though the machine votes are electronic, they do produce a paper record that is available, if needed.
I suppose it’s theoretically possible to have a program on a card that would convert votes, but it would have to figure out which to convert and how to do so that would end up with a believable total. Even if this level of sophistication were achieved, no card could communicate with another.
And paper ballots don’t just show up. Each is accounted for and looked at. Absentee ballots are never randomly mailed out; they go to verified voters who request them.
Another factor is that many people who hold the elections are friends and neighbors of the voters, and they have no agendas of their own.
Election holders are generally private citizens, often retired citizens, who have time to serve and can use the $100 or so they receive.
Even repeat election holders only do this every few years and, despite training, can make mistakes. That’s reasonable.
But all the numbers and names still have to add up and I have seen the election officials sometimes take two or three hours to figure out what went wrong when a total is off by even one number.
I can only believe that all over the country, elections are being held by this same sort of good-intentioned neighborhood folks, rather than some massive, hidden cabal.
Of course elections can be swayed, and often are, based on the amount of money spent, and only the amount of misinformation believed from the internet.
I know people love conspiracies and they love them even more when they reinforce their beliefs. That’s true for me, anyway.
But a mistaken belief in the validity of our election process is part of what’s changing us from united states to a sundered nation.
I urge everyone to follow our next election closely, through every step, and then said it is rigged. And while you are at it, say thanks for the extensive hard work that goes into the elective part of our political system, and to the people who make it possible.
