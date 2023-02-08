The dust has settled in this year’s shortened qualifying period for the November general election and incumbents mostly came out well with no opponents.
More than a dozen local officials drew no challengers, so they are effectively re-elected.
All but one other local race will be effectively settled with the August primaries, rather than waiting on the November general election. The circuit clerk’s election will not be settled until November because there is one candidate who is not a Republican.
The race that drew most interest is for the office of circuit clerk, mostly because it is the only local race for which the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Long-time circuit clerk Phyllis Stanford announced her intention to retire just as the qualifying period began.
Eight hopefuls are vying for that office.
The sheriff’s race often draws several contenders and this year is no exception with four challengers going against Sheriff Jimmy Edwards. A couple of the county supervisors also have multiple opponents.
With the exception of two Independents, every other local candidate is running as a Republican.
Unopposed candidates apparently still need at least one vote in each election to achieve office but there is little likelihood one would receive absolutely no votes at all.
The party primaries Aug. 8 will be to determine one nominee for each office – in this case, a Republican nominee for each – to be on the general election ballot Nov. 7. If no candidate in the Republican primary receives more than 50 percent of the total vote, the two candidates with the most votes will face each other in a runoff Aug. 29.
Below is a breakdown of races that are effectively already settled, those that will effectively be settled in August, and those that will not be determined until November.
An (i) means the candidate is the incumbent, (D) is a Democrat, (R) is a Republican, (I) is an Independent and (L) is a Libertarian.
Comparison of races
Races that are effectively over (only need one vote in November)
County Offices:
Chancery Clerk – Annette Hickey (i) (R)
Tax Assessor-Collector – Tameri Dunnam (i) (R)
Coroner – Pam Boman (i) (R)
County Prosecuting Attorney – Joe Marshall Davis (i) (R)
County District Offices:
District 2 Supervisor – Chad Coffey (i) (R)
District 4 Supervisor – Randy Owen (i) (R)
East Post Justice Court Judge – David Garrison (i) (R)
West Post Justice Court Judge – Chris Childers (i) (R)
District 2 Election Commissioner – Bill Azlin (i) (R)
District 4 Election Commissioner – T. Michael Beam (i) (I)
State Offices:
District 3 State Senator – Kathy Leath Chism (i) (R)
District 13 State Representative – Steve Massengill (i) (R)
District 14 State Representative – Sam Creekmore (i) (R)
State District Offices:
Northern District Transportation Commissioner – John Caldwell (i) (R)
District 3 District Attorney – Ben Creekmore (i) (R)
Races that effectively will be over after the August Primaries (still need one vote in November)
County Offices:
Sheriff – Avery Adair (R), Anthony Bullard (R), Danny Dillard (R), Jimmy Edwards (i) (R), Chad Glasson (R)
County District Offices:
District 1 Supervisor – Sam Taylor (i) (R), Eddie “E.T.” Turner (R)
District 3 Supervisor – C. J. Bright (i) (R), Michael Moody (R), Bob Robbins (R), Justin Rowell (R)
District 5 Supervisor – James “J” Pullman (R), Charlie Tohill (R), Steve Watson (i) (R)
East Post Constable – P. J. Doyle (i) (R), Steven Prewett (R)
West Post Constable – Ronnie Goudy (i) (R), Luke Taylor (R)
State District Offices:
Northern District Public Service Commissioner – Chris Brown (R), Mandy Gunasekara (R), Tanner Newman (R)
Races that won’t be settled until Nov. 6
County Offices:
Circuit Clerk – Christy Adair (R), Charlie Forester (R), Steve Robbins (R), Jim Taylor (I), Donna Treadaway (R), Gina Veal (R), Cindy Wilbanks (R), Ronnie Wilhite (R)
State Offices:
Governor – Gwendolyn Gray (I), David Grady Hardigree (R), Bob Hickingbottom (D), Brandon Presley (D), Tate Reeves (i) (R), Gregory Wash (D), Dr. John Witcher (R)
Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann (i) (R), Tiffany Longino (R), Chris McDaniel (R), Shane Quick (R), D. Ryan Glover (D)
Secretary of State – Michael Watson (i) (R), Shuwaski Young (D)
Attorney General – Lynn Fitch (i) (R), Greta Martin (D)
State Auditor – Larry Bradford (D), Shad White (i) (R)
State Treasurer – Addie Green (D), David McRae (i) (R)
Commissioner of Insurance – Bruce Burton (D), Mike Chaney (i) (R), Mitch Young (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce – Robert Bradford (D), Robert Briggs (D), Andy Gipson (i) (R), Bethany Hill (D), Terry Rogers II (D)
District 4 State Representative – Donald Merle Scott (L), Jody Stevenson (i) (R)