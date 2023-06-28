NEW ALBANY — “By sunrise Saturday, we had restored all power outages we were aware of from a severe thunderstorm which struck New Albany Friday and Saturday,” said New Albany Light Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox late Monday morning, June 19.
He said crews later Saturday discovered an issue with the circuit that feeds customers on the north side of New Albany and in downtown New Albany stemming from Friday night’s storm.
“Crews had to take it off line to make emergency repairs, but had it back on line within an hour,” he said.
He reprised how NALG&W repaired the storm damages.
“The thunderstorm that passed through the area Friday night caused multiple outages, including two full circuits out around the city of New Albany and several other outages across the eastern part of our service area as well as Hickory Flat.
“By about 8:30 p.m. Friday all our crews were busy restoring power to customers. Our friends at Tupelo Water and Light also sent us a crew and equipment to help us.
“The circuit that feeds the North Side had the most damage and took most of the night to repair. The circuit that feeds a lot of the South side out to Lowe’s also had extensive damage, and took until about 3 a.m. to repair.
“We broke off into smaller crews to address outages in Hickory Flat and in the eastern part of our area,” the general manager said.
He urged those experiencing power outages at any time to call 534-1041 to report them.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
