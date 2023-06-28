By mid-morning Monday, June 19, the bulk of damages from a severe thunderstorm storm which pounded New Albany Friday and Saturday had been repaired, officials said this week.
The heavy weather caused no injuries, but triggered power outages in several areas, several felled trees and limbs, flooding — mostly on the city’s north side — and traffic wrecks, according to reports.
Areas affected included Cleveland, Highland, Polk, Peterson and Lincoln streets.
There was minor flooding on South Central, Main, and a couple of streets on the north side, according to reports.
Two trees felled by the storm on Standish Street kept emergency crews blocked momentarily on scene and the ambulance out until an alternate route could be determined.
Said Fire Chief Mark Whiteside Friday about 4 p.m.: “All emergency responders, including fire trucks and personnel, were out working various incidents.
“We experienced a lot of storm damage, mostly on the north side of the city. There were trees down, lines and poles down, lines on structures, service meters pulled from structures, and flooding in different parts of the city.
“For a brief time all fire personnel were committed to different locations, and it was a challenge to send everyone to the proper place. We train for this: it doesn't happen often, but when it does being prepared is important.
“Thankfully there were no reports of actual fire, just sparking and arcing. If one had actually involved fire that would have been a game changer in how we responded, but again, we train for this and we were prepared if that had been the case,” according to the fire chief.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&