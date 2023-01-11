Candidate qualifying for county office got off to a strong start this past week with nearly 20 people filing paperwork. Many were incumbents but there were several new challengers as well.
Only two incumbents had not qualified as of Friday.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford announced that she will not be seeking re-election and plans to retire. She was appointed, then elected, to the office after her husband Billy Stanford, who had held the office, died.
The only other incumbent who had not qualified was Third District Supervisor C. J. Bright.
While most candidates are unopposed so far, the sheriff’s race has the most candidates with four. Sheriff’s races historically tend to draw candidates more than many offices.
Thirty-three offices will be on the November ballot, ranging from constable to governor with nearly 20 of them at the local county level.
Potential candidates only have until Wednesday, Feb. 1, to qualify. This is a change from past statewide elections when candidates had about two months in which to qualify.
Candidates have to declare a political party affiliation or run as independents. Party candidates must first get through the primary election Aug. 8 to determine who the party nominees will be to go on to the general election Nov. 7. Independents will not be voted on until November.
As of midweek, all the candidates were running as Republicans.
Below are those who qualified this past week. (i) means the candidate is an incumbent and (R) means Republican. There are no Democrat or Independent candidates so far.
County Offices:
Sheriff – Avery Adair (R), Anthony Bullard (R), Danny Dillard (R), Jimmy Edwards (i), (R)
Chancery Clerk – Annette Hickey (i) (R)
Circuit Clerk – Christy Adair (R)
Tax Assessor-Collector – Tameri Dunnam (i) (R)
Coroner – Pam Boman (i) (R)
County Prosecuting Attorney -
County District Offices:
District 1 Supervisor – Sam Taylor (i) (R)
District 2 Supervisor – Chad Coffey (i) (R)
District 3 Supervisor - Michael Moody (R)
District 4 Supervisor – Randy Owen (i) (R)
District 5 Supervisor – Steve Watson (i) (R)
East Post Justice Court Judge – David Garrison (i) (R)
West Post Justice Court Judge – Chris Childers (i) (R)
East Post Constable – P. J. Doyle (i) (R), Steven Prewett (R)
West Post Constable – Ronnie Goudy (i) (R), Luke Taylor (R)
District 2 Election Commissioner -
District 4 Election Commissioner -
(District 3 will be a special election with later qualifying period)
Also on the ballot will be state and state district offices. They include:
State offices:
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Secretary of State
Attorney General
State Auditor
State Treasurer
Commissioner of Insurance
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
State Senator
State Representative
State District Offices:
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
District Attorney.
Qualifications for candidacy vary from office to office. This and other information is available on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting, or one may go to Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office for assistance.
