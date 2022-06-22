Mississippi State University has announced the names of students on the dean’s and president’s lists list for the 2022 spring semester.
Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Union County students who achieved the president’s list include:
Anna Marie Bullock, Maggie Jo Everett, Anna Beth Gandy, Thomas E Gentry, Jordan Aliese Gooch, Chloe K Grubbs, Bethany Danielle Hall, Kylie C Harrison, Hunter S Hodges, Jacob W Holcomb;
Hannah M Howell, Sallie Paige Humphreys, Carley Elizabeth Jumper, Carley B Lawrence, Mary Spencer Little, Maggie Marie Moore, Morgan Leigh Nance, Montgomery Dalton Owen, Lacy Faith Raines, Hayes J Richey;
Harlynn Beth Robinson, Annea M Scales, Annabelle Elizabeth Sharpe, Jenny Lee Thompson, Robert Andrew Vance, Matthew Bailey White, Caroline Elizabeth Wigington, Anna B Williamson, Racheal Alise Woodworth and Edward A Ziegler.
Students who achieved the dean’s list include:
Adalyn Claire Aldridge, Isabella R Aldridge, Dustin Allen, John M Davis, Anai Guadalupe Fuentes, Marlee Elizabeth Metts, Gavin James Mitchell,Kenley Olson,, Kortney Lynn Parker
Elliott James Pullman;
Amber J Rakestraw, Leah C Robbins, Elena B Thompson and Abbie Williams.