Easter and symbolic egg traditions go deep into the history of our community and even deeper into our collective history. Before Easter frocks and bonnets – there was the egg.
As Easter Sunday approaches, The Tallahatchie Arts Council and the Union County Heritage Museum will host a Pysanky Egg Workshop on March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. and March 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Denise Brown of New Albany, an artist in multiple media, will teach the classes. She is also a member of the Mississippi Craftsman Guild. One of Ukraine’s most famous Easter traditions is the psyanka, an intricately decorated Easter egg. The name derives from the Ukrainian verb “pysaty,” meaning “to write.”
This is a type of folk art from the Ukrainian culture. This famous Easter tradition is the psyanka, an intricately decorated Easter egg. Using a wax resist method, the eggs are created before Easter. Pysanka eggs are given to friends and are sometimes decorated to match the personality of the receiver. To give a pysanka is to give a symbolic gift of life. In the Ukrainian culture everyone from the youngest to the oldest would receive an egg. A bowl full of the eggs was kept in every home. Some were put in the hen’s nests and near beehives in hopes of a good harvest.
Cost of the March 4 workshop is $60, and it will cover all materials for a joint activity of one adult and one child. The March 7 workshop is $30 and will consist of adults only. You can begin registering for this event immediately by calling Stephen Bennet at 1-601-415-7283. Class size is limited.
Saturday, April 1, there will be an Easter Parade and Egg Hunt in New Albany as part of New Albany Main Street Easter Events. The Hip Hop Hurray Parade will begin at 9:30, and the egg hunt will follow on the lawn of the Union County Courthouse.
The tradition of Easter egg hunting or gifting of eggs originated approximately around the 16th century and has been carried on for many centuries. The State of Mississippi hosts an egg hunt started in 2012 by Gov. Tate Reeves’ wife, Elee Reeves, at the Capitol in Jackson.
Easter eggs, also called Paschal eggs, are eggs that are decorated for the Christian feast of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. The Christian holiday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after He was crucified by the Romans on Good Friday more than 2,000 years ago.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&