Pioneer Craft and Folk Life Days and Festival is set for Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at the Union County Heritage Museum. The three-day event will offer opportunities for all ages to experience the unique culture of North Mississippi including heritage crafts, music and hands-on fun in the Heart of the Hills, New Albany, Mississippi.
The event is free.
Heritage crafts people include artists in weaving and quilting, blacksmithing, basket-making, corn shuck doll artistry and much more who will demonstrate and exhibit crafts. Thursday is set aside for the special needs adults and children from 9 until noon. On Friday, school children will experience rural life activities of the past including milking cows, making butter, building cabins, cross-cut sawing , picking cotton, gardening, doctoring with herbs and much more.
If your group would like to attend, please call the museum and set up a time on the schedule. Groups need to register for a time due to the need to keep from having too large a crowd at one time.
Saturday is family day with games and contests including corn shelling, stick horse races, sack races , egg and spoon race, storytelling and a special feature is live music throughout the day.
The new exhibit in the BNSF caboose will be opened and singer and musician Britt Gulley is a featured performer. He portrays the singing brakeman the late Jimmy Rogers, who is considered the father of county music as well as many of his original songs that tell the story of the railroad. Other performers will be heard throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday’s events are from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The games will begin at 10 a.m.
Visitors can enjoy the pioneer village, the garden and the Crossing on the Green Rail Park as well as all of the exhibits and heritage craftspeople throughout the event. The country story, the one-room school and the doctor's office will be peopleed with characters from the past.
The event is supported by a grant from Visit Mississippi.
Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event is asked to call 662-5378-0014.