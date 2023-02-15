Museum Moments on Thursday, Feb. 16, features Dr. Ethel Young Spurlock, PhD, talking about “The History of Mississippi Black Physicians and Their Medical Journey.” The program will begin at noon and is free. A light lunch is provided by the Museum Guild beginning at 11:30.
Dr. Spurlock is Dean of the Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi and is Associate Professor of English and African American Studies. A Memphis native, she joined the faculty of the university in 1996. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and from Bowling Green State University of Ohio. She has published numerous articles and reviews of African American literature.
She was named the College of Liberal Arts Teacher of the Year in 2003, UM Humanities Teacher of the Year, as well as other honors. She has been recognized by the Mississippi House of Representatives honoring her work promoting diversity.
Other activities during the month of February include a flag program for all of the fourth grade students in Union County and the City of New Albany. All of the students will receive both national and state flags and curriculum materials related to the flags. The museum will have an exhibit featuring objects invented by African Americans through the years.
An ongoing project of the museum is collecting information and photographs related to the African American businesses which closed following desegregation as well as the communities that once existed. If anyone has information to share on this project, please contact the museum so that the photos can be scanned and the information documented, said Jill Smith, director.
The museum is continuing to schedule videos on the history of B. F. Ford and for the upcoming exhibit The Sporting Life of Union County. If you would like to participate in this, please call the museum to set up a time on the schedule call 662-538-0014.
The deadline is approaching for submitting photos to the sports exhibit, which is expected to open in April 2023.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany. Call 662-538-0014 for more information. Follow the museum on Facebook at Union County Heritage Museum.