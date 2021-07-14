The Mississippi Humanities Council has awarded a grant to the Union County Heritage Museum for an Oral History Project for B.F. Ford School. The goal is to gather history of the school through the voices of the students and teachers who attended it through the years.
“We are excited about this opportunity to focus on the history of B.F. Ford School and hear the many stories from former students and teachers,” said Jill Smith, Museum Director. “We hope to have 60 or more interviews before this project is over. The interviews will be videotaped, and will be on the museum’s YouTube channel, with permission of the interviewee, as well as digitally archived at the museum and the University of Mississippi. “
The interview process has begun, Smith said. “If you or someone you know would like to participate in this project, please contact the museum at 662-538-0014 or email at uchm@ucheritagemuseum.com. “We are focusing on the older former students and teachers first for logical reasons. But we also want to hear from former students and teachers who were at the school after it desegregated and became and elementary school.”
The process of desegregation was a difficult time in Union County, although the county desegregated a year before it was mandated to do so. “We want to collect history from this experience, and we are hopeful that people will share their memories.”
“If people who are interviewed want to tell their stories and not have them published on YouTube, the museum will honor this request, and they will be used only for research,” Smith said. The paperwork of the project mandates that interviews will be published only with the permission of the person being interviewed.
The $7,500 grant will be used for equipment, supplies for the project, and the cost of videotaping, cataloging, preserving and making them accessible to the public. Media Coordinator Lee Ann Thompson will work closely with this project, Smith said.
The history of B.F. Ford School goes back to earlier days when it was known as Union County Training School. It was the only high school in Union County for African American students beginning in 1912.. Professor B.F. Ford came to the school as the principal in 1921 and added a grade each year until it became a 12 year school, allowing African American students the opportunity to get a high school diploma. He also acquired a gymnasium for his students long before other African American Schools had gyms. Avocational school was added in circa 1941. Ford also helped establish the first African American Boy Scout troop in northeast Mississippi.
“The Union County Historical Society is purchasing a state historic marker through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, which will be placed later this year at the school.
The school was first housed in the Baker Home on the south side of town near where B.F. Ford School is today. In 1943 the school burned. During the next several years, students attended classes in the home economics building and the old gymnasium and in churches. In the summer of 1947 old Army barracks were put up on campus for additional classroom space.
In 1948 the remains of the old Baker home/school were torn down and the main building of the present B.F. Ford School was built on the site.
B.F. Ford died in 1950 and the new school was named after the educator who had brought so many educational opportunities to the African American people of Union County. He had served as principal for 29 years.
After desegregation the school became an elementary school for all students. Today it houses The Boys and Girls Club and the county Head Start Program. There is a local effort underway to reclaim the 36,000 square foot building for greater community service in addition to the projects currently served there.