Vintage cars, live music and more are part of the Hot August Nights event on August 30, 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the museum in New Albany.
Car enthusiasts are invited to drive to the campus at the museum and park, enjoy the food and music.
Cars need to arrive between 5:30 and 6. Classic Cars, Hot Rods and Sports Cars are invited. There will be door prizes and the car club will do a 50/50 raffle. The streets around the museum will be closed for the event for parking.
Popular Oxford group, who have played all over the world, The Blues Doctors will provide music along with Alan Cousar and others. Harmonica player and drummer Adam Gussow, who teaches at the University of Mississippi and also teaches blues harmonica and guitarist Alan Gross, who builds and plays his own cigar box guitars, play a mix of rock, blues and jazz. The Blues Doctors have recently released a n album Same Old Blues Again.
The museum will be open for tours of the Cast of Blues Exhibit as well as the festivities at the Crossing on the Green and in the outdoor exhibit area. It is a free event.
For more information call the museum at 662-538-0014 or come by 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany.