Celebrate the season at the Union County Heritage Museum with Santa, live music and storytelling with a day and evening of events on Saturday, December 11. These events are free.
Traditional visits with Santa, complete with hot chocolate and cookies and lots of seasonal crafts for the family, begin at 10 and continues through 12 noon. The Historic Northside District Garden Club partners with the museum in this traditional event.
Light Up the Night evening event begins at 6 p.m. with local live music punctuated with seasoned storytellers. Featured will be singer Rheakesha Cameron Vaughn singing from 6 till 6:30, followed by Union County storyteller and farmer Stanley Wise. From 6:45 – 7:15 Annette Hickey and Jesse Martin will provide a piano and saxophone duo of seasonal music.
Ripley storyteller Becky Spight Robinson will light up the night with a Christmas story at 7:15. Culminating the evening will be Lance Moore and Mark Garrett teaming up to sing from 7:30 until 8 p.m.
Throughout the events visitors can see the 14 indoor Christmas trees decorated by local volunteers plus the ceramic Christmas tree forest exhibit and the curiosities of the sculptures in the Walrod Victorian Steampunk Exhibit. Enjoy tastes of the season with Christmas goodies.
The annual museum event is open to the public and made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Community Partners. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany. Call 662-538-0014 for more information.