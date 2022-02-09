bowl 2

The Museum Art House will host a Pottery Paint Party on Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. taught by Potter and art teacher Gail Morton. 

Participants will paint a large hand-thrown bowl using the slip trailing method, which Morton will teach.  Bowls are painted inside and outside and then glazed. 

All supplies are included and the bowls will be fired after the painting and glazing.  Cost of the class is $45. 

To register and pay the fee come by the museum at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany or call at  662-538-0014.  

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus