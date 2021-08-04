JM Stevens, well known Texas musician and producer with Mississippi roots, now living in Austin, Texas, will perform and tell his musical story at the Union County Heritage Museum’s Beyond The Tracks program on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend this free performance. He is the son of Mrs. Carolyn Houston of New Albany.
Stevens moved to Austin from the West Point area when he was 20. He developed his particular musical style and helped organize the band Moonlight Towers and toured with them for 15 years. Stevens and three others created the band that played the hot spots of Austin and many other places as well as recording albums. “We made several albums over the next chunk of years, and at one point opened for The Hold Steady at Emos here in Austin, which led to me touring with Craig Finn’s solo band for a while. I’ve also filled in for my older brother, Rogers, in Blind Melon as he couldn’t make some of the dates.
Stevens has toured and played across the globe and is now a solo performer, releasing his own work through his Austin based studio.
“We are excited to host JM Stevens for Beyond the Tracks. The public is invited to the free Beyond the Tracks music and storytelling events. We have hosted some really “wow” performers, and JM Stevens will not disappoint,” said Jill Smith Museum Director. The event will be on Facebook Live on the Union County Heritage Museum Facebook page as well.
Stevens, who grew up in West Point, begins his musical story with the piano. “I started out on piano when I was around 8 or so, but then I heard “Hurts So Good” by John Cougar, and decided I wanted to switch to guitar so I could learn that song. Probably a dumb move and I wish I would have stuck with piano lessons looking back, but oh well. I got into tinkering with 4-track cassette recorders and such in my early teens and would record my band Aces High, and would record other friends’ bands, too, mostly in the barn at the house where I grew up. We’d play school dances, pasture parties, you know, regular small-town stuff, “Stevens said in a recent interview with Ditty TV.
A tragic train/car accident changed Stevens’ life: “ I was in the hospital for a good stretch and mangled about as bad as a human can get without being a dead one. I had that Marshall 1/2 stack and my Epiphone hollow body in my hospital room and Zeppelin posters on the walls. I still have both the amp and guitar. I did try to play some, but honestly I was in too much pain and too medicated to be effective. I guess I found them inspiring and comforting to have around.
“As time went onand I started healing up I got more serious about playing and writing songs asI couldn’t really do any of the sporty activities I was into anymore likeskateboarding and tennis. I guess in some ways it did set me onthat road, because as cliche as it sounds I got a front row view to the otherside and what I’d consider first-hand knowledge of how fleeting our time hereis, so I’ve always tried to make the most of it,” he said in the interview.
To hear more of JM Stevens’ story come to Beyond The Tracks August 10,6:30 at the Union County Heritage Museum at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany, MS. For more information call 662-538-0014.