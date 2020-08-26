As the start of the fall semester comes closer and closer, I will be wrapping up my last week as an intern at the New Albany Gazette. I have so enjoyed this opportunity to be involved at the Gazette and have loved learning so much from everyone here.
I was a little nervous to step into something I honestly didn’t know much about, amongst people who were already so used to working together. However, from day one, everyone has welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to sit with them or assist them as they worked. I have learned so much from each and every person, and have had so much fun getting to work with them and see how they each contribute to the weekly newspapers and other publications.
I would like to give a big thank you to everyone at the Gazette for teaching me so much, being so supportive, and being so kind and patient with me as I became more familiar with the process - I am sure I have asked enough silly questions to make them think twice before accepting any other interns! Thank you for having the confidence in me to publish my photos and articles, and allowing me to assist with nearly every step from start to finish of creating a newspaper or magazine.
I owe a special thank you to Mr. Dennis Clayton, who has taken me under his wing and allowed me to do more than I ever expected! He has taught me so much and included me in as much as possible throughout my internship.
I am so grateful for this entire experience and I know that I will be better prepared for my future career because of it. I would also like to add a quick thank you to anyone who has allowed me to interview them, take their photo, or just read what I have written. It truly means a lot to this young college student who is just starting her journey!