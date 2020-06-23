As I finished packing up my bag for the week I’d spend at home during spring break, I felt a rush of excitement at the thought of no homework or 8 a.m. classes for a few days. My plate was pretty full with seven classes and a job in the Writing Center on campus. My roommate and I exchanged a quick, “Bye! Have a good spring break, see you in a few days!” as we rushed out the door toward our week of freedom. She had been my roommate since the first night of our freshman year, and now we were just weeks away from spending our last night together before transferring to different universities. We weren’t thinking about any of that now, though. I was too excited to get home and spend some time with my little brother, parents, and grandparents and to catch up on sleep.
I spent the first couple days of spring break doing just that, but by midway through the week, they had cancelled the next couple weeks of school. I was a little upset at the thought of not seeing my friends for longer than I’d originally thought, but then I remembered I had a couple of speeches and presentations the week after spring break that would be cancelled, so I was happy to miss a couple more weeks of school work. I would just see my friends in a couple weeks. Then life would go back to normal, and we’d start studying for finals.
As more days went by, it became clear that it was unlikely we would return to school this semester. This is when my plans and expectations for the coming months began drastically changing. I was more upset than I expected to be when I realized I wouldn’t spend another day walking across the campus I had become so familiar with, eat the cafeteria food I always complained about, or share another night in the dorm with one of my best friends. I had bought a new dress the day before school let out for spring break to wear at our first formal that had been scheduled for the Monday we came back to campus, but it’s been hanging in my closet with the tags on ever since. Life was starting to seem more and more surreal. As circumstances changed every day and in-person classes became impossible, my schoolwork barely slowed. I was still completing homework for my seven classes, with the added stress of trying to use technology for testing that I had never used before and learning to manage my time as I was now also watching my four-year-old brother every day. I was also lucky enough to keep my job as a consultant of the Writing Center as we switched to using Zoom for our appointments.
The first week of distance learning, I had two major tests due that required specific software and a webcam. For some reason, my iPad wouldn’t allow me to take the test even after contacting my professor, the technology department at school, and even the company who owned the software. After trying what felt like a million things to figure out the issue, I finally had to go to my dad’s office at work late at night to use the desktop. After a few more failed attempts, I finally managed to submit my test with just a few hours to spare before the deadline.
Eventually, my mom started working from home, so we moved a desk for her into the living room so she could help keep an eye on my brother. The next few weeks of the three of us being home were interesting, to say the least. We had a four year old out of his routine and missing his friends at daycare, a college student struggling to find time to study and complete assignments, my mom, who was probably tired of hearing both us complain, and my dad, who still had to go into work every day. I stayed up until midnight or later most nights working on homework, since it was easier to concentrate after my brother had gone to bed. Studying for and taking finals was an entirely new level of stress, but I managed to finish the semester and receive my degree.
I am one of the lucky ones. I have access to great internet, up-to-date technology, and parents who are so supportive. I know several of my peers who had a much harder time with the transition into distance learning. This past semester is not at all what I had planned or hoped for, but I am thankful that I was able to complete my degree and that my family has remained healthy throughout all of this.