The New Albany Main Street Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, Aug. 2 to formally open My Three Blessings Boutique.
The shop, located at 101 Hwy 15 South Suite C, New Albany, features a variety of women’s and junior clothing in regular and plus sizes, children’s clothing, matching outfits for moms and children, as well as jewelry. Customers looking to add to their home décor will also find pottery and other gift items.
Crystal Hancock of Myrtle is the owner and she said the store’s business hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday. My Three Blessings is closed on Sundays.
For more information, call 662-539-7246. Online shoppers can visit http://threeblessings84.com and My Three Blessings Boutique on Facebook.