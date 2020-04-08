Myrtle Honor Roll
3rd Nine Weeks
Special Honor Roll
3rd Grade
Burkley Alan Holmes, Mary Ella Mayer, Leah Brooke Merritt, Hunter Daniel Robbins, Jaxon Hayes Robbins, Piper Rogue Robinson and Kennedy Elise Tucker
4th Grade
Kaylee Ann Jordan, Isabella Joyce Kelly, Chloe Reeves Lowery, Peyton Walker Medlin, Ally Marie Murphy, Alana Belle Roberts, Seth Kooper Thompson and Shelby Brooke Thompson
5th Grade
Lauren Olivia Jordan and Noah Thomas Massengill
6th Grade
Sophie Joelle Haley, Destiny Anne Harris and Lily Katherine Johnson
7th Grade
Connor Andrew Blevins, Madison Grace Cartwright, Landon Jayce Galloway, Morgan Olivia Greer, Joseph Ryan Pigeon, Mckenzie Rhea Robichaud and Mitchell Prince James Rutherford
8th Grade
Austen Gage Blissard, Dream Victoria Carnell, Elly Grace Gaines, Preston Ray Jackson, Braiden Earl Jordan, Breanna Joy Lewis, Kaden Payne Lonnborg, Emma Mayer, Mallory Grace McDonald, Jonah Kole Merritt and Levi Austin Smith
9th Grade
Jayden Grace Bishop, Olivia Grace DeCanter, Hannah Grace Ghoul, Mollie Rae Moody, Kellan Eugene Rutherford Jr., Christopher Cass Vanstory and Katie Lynn Vanstory
10th Grade
Sierra Abigail Fryar, Kinsley Brooke Gordon, Cloe Reese Hogue, Ally Kizer, Jackson Myers Mayer, Elizabeth Dannielle Messer, Kelly Rae Smith and Caylie Grace Streich
11th Grade
Dylan Gage Byers, Colton Travis Byrd, Conner Samuel Coleman, Alexa Nicole Hutcheson, Sarah Nicole Johnson, Hannah Beth Lauderdale, Avery C Lollar, Keragen Grace Mccullough, Ethan Tate McGehee, Cailyn Leigh Rape, Kaitlyn Leigh Senn and Ameilya Magdalene Stewart
12th Grade
Kyler Brazil, Preston Kyle Bridges, Savannah Elizabeth Fryar, Joseph Gusman, Kayla Glen Koon, Tialandus Keavious Moore, Dalton Allen Nichols, Hannah Rose Oglesby, Austin Lee Roland and Samantha Anna Marie Smith
Regular Honor Roll
3rd Grade
Madison Claire Ausburn, Isaac Charles Gaines, Jacob William Galloway, Mallory Hope Garrison, Emmalee Claire Grant, Adalyn Grace Hill, Carlee JoKizer, Joseph Case Evan Lewis, Adain Ski Paloalto, London Annallysse Parker, Avery Nicole Smith, Trinity B Taylor and Leeanna Maria White
4th Grade
Olivia Morgan Ash, Madelyn Grace Clowers, Madison Hope Clowers, Baylee Marie Dixon, Tucker Thomas Elliott, Josie Lynn Galloway, River Haley, Makirah Symone Hardin, Kira Rain Herring, Madylynn Faith Hogue, Allison Jewel Klingel, Riley Marie McKeown, A’skyriah Nicole Pickett, Layla Lucille Priest, Joshua Lee Sartin and John Hunter Smith
5th Grade
William Colton Allen, Khloe Nicole Bennett, Payshience Marie Brisentine, Wyatt Austin Butler, Gabrielle Brainna Colston, Allyssa Grace Dunn, Destiney Alexandria Foster, Brayden Galloway, David Levi Hancock, Alexis Emir Jimenez, Colton Charles Anthony Lewis III, Lexi Grace Mclarty, Addyson Brooke Mills, Darden Jane Moorman, Madilyn Grace Moorman, Van Paul Poteet, Savannah Jade Sullivan, Nileen Emma Thompson, Cason Lee Tigrett and Braxton Curtis Williams
6th Grade
Caleb Amon Bowling, McKenzie Brooke Henderson, Josue Mejia, Lilly Merritt, Jacob Wayne Moody, Jackson Davis Raines, Brooklyn Faith Streich, Harlee Faith Taylor and Savannah Sue Nicole White
7th Grade
Landon Taylor Brown, Joseph Chase Galloway, Conner Wayne Headlee, Dalton Reese Hopper, Elianna Venissa Kiddy, Mason Brady Medlin, Micah Ray Moody, Emma Grace Poteet, Charles Logan Stewart, Kaleb Dalton Thomas and Blake Ryan Thompson
8th Grade
Tyrenzia Bowling, Te’kyra Monet Gray, Madisyn Sky Hall, Aubrey-Ella Marie Henderson, David Joe Kizer, John Parker Richardson, Lexie Olivia Senn, Kierstyn Leann Shoops, Noah Elijah Swan and Nicole Kelley Thompson
9th Grade
Christina Rose Dye, Hannah Nichole Fortner, Madison Paige Hall, Skylar Henry Hoover, Cayman Wesley Hopper, Kylee Grace Hudson, Mackenzie Grace Kizer, Shaleigha Lashae Lipsey, Jett Aaron Medlin, Victoria Mejia, Emma Alexis Priest, Timothy Daesean Pulliam, Mattie Elizabeth Raines, Aaron Tyler Rogers, Raykiah Tashianna Stricklen and Winter Reese Willard
10th Grade
Laken Bullock, Trinity Mae Enis, Dylan Gaines, Shelton Ward Graves, Tre’miyah Ginell Gray, Lily Elyse Jeter, Brayden Lee Kiddy, Heather Grace Killough, Maggie Lynn Moody, Elijah Heath Skinner, Kinzie Claire Waits and Charlize Kemaiye Williams
11th Grade
John Mason Cook, Robert Luke Gaines, Carl Phelane Graham Jr., Jacob Daniel Hancock, Jacob Wayne Holcomb, Ethen Bryant Hunt, Elijah Da’shawn Ingram, John Wesley Johnson, Daylon MaCade Jones, Jessica Cheyenne Pickens, Haley Avery Ann Prather, Ashley Brooke Roark, Isabella Gabrielle Robinson, Breanna Michele Smith, Emma D Smith, Sarah Katherine Thompson and Gregory R Woods
12th Grade
Hunter Kole Baggett, Chasity Danielle Dunahue, Jayden Tyler Garrison, Paxton Yates Gordon, Gabriel Clark Huffman, Gracie Diane Martin, Lana Jayde McDonald, Ja’kia L Mills, Nataviuna Nugent, Logan Christopher Parker, Robert Allen Vanstory and Brittany Alexis Vanzant