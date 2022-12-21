The Greater Myrtle Business Association held their annual membership meeting this past week with New Albany Main Street Association Manager Billye Jean Stroud as guest speaker.
Stroud was there to talk about the benefits and requirements of the Main Street program because there has been growing interest in Myrtle’s possibly becoming an associate member.
The genesis of this was the New Albany Main Street annual meeting. Myrtle native Hugh Tate attended and Stroud’s goal of expanding the New Albany program caught his interest.
She is working to dispel the idea that Main Street is restricted to the historic downtown area and wants people to realize that it goes beyond narrow geographic boundaries.
“We know there can be sports rivalries which can be good but when it comes to your county, we are all one,” she said.
Stroud said Main Steet’s success can be attributed to its systemic approach.
“If you follow the four steps, your community will grow,” she said.
The four steps include organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.
“You already have that,” she said of organization, referring to efforts by the late Michael Hale and the formation of the business association and sustainability committee.
Concerning design, she said that includes people wanting their community to be clean and attractive, and that concerning economic vitality, they need to make sure their businesses are happy and flourishing.
“If you follow these four, little by little, Myrtle will continue to grow,” she said. “I love New Albany, but I love Myrtle as well and will do whatever I can to help.”
Stroud also provided some background on New Albany’s Main Street program. She said that in 1990, New Albany downtown was essentially a ghost town thanks to Wal-Mart and the changes that came with it.
It took the interest of two businessmen, Tommy Sappington and Billy Wiseman, to bring Main Street to New Albany, but it took them 12 formal requests to finally get funding from the city.
Today, Stroud said, downtown New Albany is 95.5 percent full and has been 100 percent recently.
“Why are we that way? Because we followed the four rules for 26 years,” Stroud said. But she added, “We got lucky,” as well. “Tanglefoot Trail was dropped in our lap. We have recently become one of 14 retirement communities certified by the Mississippi Development Authority.”
But she also noted that retirees don’t just have to come to New Albany. “Why not Myrtle. Talk about flipping houses here,” she said.
“I think Myrtle’s on the right track and the sky’s the limit,” she said. “When your business district is strong, everything around it is strong.”
In response to questions about how Main Street would benefit businesses in Myrtle and those out in the community, Stroud talked about grants and assistance, but the focus was in the online promotion the businesses would receive. She noted that a $150 membership only means $12 a month, which is a small amount to pay for promotion and advertising.
The association’s business meeting included self-introductions by those present, a moment of silence for the memory of Michael Hale, recognition of BNA Bank as a corporate sponsor with a $500 donation, and announcement that the organization has a new Facebook page. It was also mentioned that a local businessman had purchased the former Deck Your Yard building and that a new truck stop is in the planning stage on the west side of town.
Current co-chairmen Paul Patterson and Curtis Greer were re-elected and Lisa Galloway was elected secretary-treasurer.
Michael Hale had served as president and the group did not choose a replacement for him.
The association has about 30 members and the membership fee is $50 for an individual or $100 for a small business. More information is available by contacting GMBA, 1591 Hwy. 178 West, Myrtle, MS 38650 or calling 662-534-7471 or 662-252-9596.
