ASHLAND - Myrtle rode the scoring of players in double digits for their 82-73 win over Coldwater in the 3-1A boys consolation game. Jaden Taylor, Brayden McNeal, Eli Thompson and A.I. Nugent hit double digits and accounted for 58 points.
Taylor's 12 points during the third quarter were instrumental 29-22 scoring advantage during the period. Taylor also hit a key three pointer in the fourth to put the Hawks up six points at 66-60.
Brayden McNeal helped Taylor shoulder some of the scoring during the third period as he scored seven points.
Taylor was high man for the Hawks with 19 including four 3-pointers. McNeal finished the night with 15 poins. Thompson hit for 13 and Nugent quietly totaled 11. Carl Graham and Elijah Ingram had nine points apiece for Myrtle.
Coldwater led 32-30 at the half.
Myrtle will be on the road in the first round of playoffs as they travel to Biggersville on Tuesday in 1A basketball playoffs.