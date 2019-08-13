By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
ENTERPRISE – Myrtle handedly defeated West Union last week in the inaugural high school volleyball match for both programs, but Lady Hawks coach Robert Gordon knows there’s work to be done.
Myrtle won 2-0 (25-4, 25-3) in the match between MHSAA independents that drew cheers and applause from the large crowd, many who were seeing live volleyball for the first time.
“Overall, I’m pleased with the effort. It’s baby steps,” he said. “I look forward to the next practice. We want to keep getting better.”
Kinsley Gordon helped serve Myrtle to a 16-0 lead in the first game. She recorded six service aces. A return shot at the net by Charlize Williams gave the Lady Hawks their 16th point.
“I didn’t serve well (in a practice match at New Albany),” Kinsley Gordon said. “I was in the game tonight. I wasn’t nervous. I just wanted to do what I could do.”
The Lady Hawks won the junior high match 2-0 and the junior varsity match 2-1. West Union won the first game in the JV match, 25-22, only to see Myrtle rebound with 25-21 and 15-1 victories.
Eighth grader Kierstyn Shoops was a solid server and had some key return shots in the second and third games for Myrtle.
“Our JV team was nervous,” Gordon said. “We had some breakdowns in communication in the first game. I wanted them to be aggressive and communicate. This game is fast-paced and so quick.”
Gordon was pleased with all three matches, especially the junior high’s win.
“We want to compete in every game we play, junior high or whatever,” he said. “Junior high means a lot to this program … how it can go.”
JV SUCCESS
West Union coach Lisa Bogue was excited about the play of her junior varsity, especially its win in the first game.
“Our JV played very well today. We started out like a deer in headlights, but we overcame that more than our other two teams tonight,” she said.
Eighth grade libero Zoey Wright proved to be a solid server for the Lady Eagles’ JV.
West Union’s varsity struggled with his serve, but Bogue expected to see that.
“I think they were intimidated by the whole atmosphere,” she said. “I don’t think they were expecting this many people here. They weren’t talking and communicating, but I’m proud of them getting in there and trying something new.”