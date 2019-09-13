ENTERPRISE - Myrtle won the third installment of the battle of the birds in volleyball with West Union on Tuesday as the Lady Hawks went to West Union and won a 3- straight set decision over the Lady Eagles.
Myrtle won by scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-7 and the Lady Hawks won the two previous matches between the teams back in August. The Lady Eagles took early leads in the first two sets, but Myrtle broke 10-10 ties in both and went on to win each set by 25-16 margins.
"We weren't very efficient with our serves and some of our better servers were just giving "gimmes" and they (West Union were taking advantage of it," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "We had some breakdowns on communication a couple of times, but for the most part they played pretty good.
"West Union has gotten a lot better, we knew they were going to get better. We saw that earlier when we played them in JV this morning and in junior high. We knew they were going to be more of a challenge, but we had kinda prepared for it. We are just trying to get better at passing the ball to certain areas."
Myrtle gained the serve in the opening set, holding a narrow 13-12 lead. By the time West Union was finally able to break Kierstyn Shoops' service, the Lady Hawks had built a 22-12 lead.
Sarah Kate Thompson had a highly successful service for Myrtle in the second set. Thompson went to the service line with Myrtle trailing 10-3, but by the time she finished her serving, the Lady Hawks had gained the momentum and the lead at 16-10.
Shoops had nine aces on the day while Thompson was good for six in unofficial results. Anna Carwyle led West Union with three aces.
The final set was all Myrtle as the Lady Hawks scored the first six points and continued to built on the differential throughout for the 25-7 score and match clincher.
"We had some really good kills, I thought, especially for us being new at it, but we have been working at it," Gordon said. "We work on it every day and are just trying to get them to learn the mechanics of it. They've bought into it and done really well.
Amanda Watkins had four kills to pace the Lady Hawks while Kinsley Gordon had three.