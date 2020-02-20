Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
BIGGERSVILLE – In a game that would qualify as an “Instant Classic,” Biggersville defeated visiting Myrtle 73-71 last Tuesday on a last-second putback by Te’lick Barnett in the opening round of the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament.
“This time of year it’s survive and advance,” Barnett said.
Heavy underdog Myrtle (11-19), which rallied from an 18-point deficit midway in the third quarter, tied the game at 71-all with 16 seconds left on an inbounds steal and layup by A.I. Nugent.
Biggersville (25-2) attempted a last-second shot on a drive by Hunter Stacy. He missed and Barnett grabbed it and scored with .05 seconds remaining.
“It’s one of those things that happen,” Myrtle coach Rob Browning said. “We did a good job helping on the drive. Sometimes you give up a backside rebound.”
The Lions advanced to Saturday’s second round.
Barnett led Biggersville with 28 points. Nugent scored 27 points, 19 in the second half, and Jaden Taylor scored 16 of his 19 points – 12 on four 3-pointers – to lead the Hawks’ second-half comeback.
“I’ll take this group any day of the week and go fight,” Browning said. “They’re not the biggest or the strongest, but they’ll fight like crazy in ballgames. I thought that was the best second half we’ve had all year.”
A tip-in by Barnett late in the first quarter gave the Lions an 18-16 lead.
Biggersville opened the second quarter with a 13-1 run to go up 31-17. Three late scores, including a 3-pointer by Eli Thompson and a 3-point play by Nugent cut the Lions’ halftime lead to 35-25.
A 3-pointer by Stacy with 4:40 left in the third quarter gave Biggersville its largest lead, 46-28.
Nugent scored on back-to-back field goals, one a 3-pointer, to keep the Hawks within 10, 55-45, headed into the fourth quarter.
Taylor connected on three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to cut Biggersville’s lead 64-60. He later had a steal and layup to make it 67-66 with 2:58 left.
Stacy gave the Lions a 71-67 lead with 31 seconds remaining. Myrtle answered on two late layups by Nugent.