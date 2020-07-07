Work is currently ongoing at the Myrtle Hawk football field despite the coronavirus situation. Workers have installed the scoreboard, bleachers, pressbox and walkways as well as the dirt work for the actual field.
Myrtle football field photos
Dennis Clayton
