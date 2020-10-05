FALKER - Myrtle scored with a vengeance as they took their first win of the season and in division by a count of 55-0 at Falkner.
Jackson Mayer put the Hawks on the scoreboard with 6:26 on the clock with his rushing touchdown.
Ethen Hunt followed less than two minutes later with his pick-six which put the Hawks up 13-0. Hunt followed that up before the period ended with his right off the right side and Myrtle led 19-0 after a quarter.
Mayer picked up his second score of the game on another run and Tanner Fryar followed that up with a 45-yard TD run with 7:43 left in the first half.
Gabe Medlin was the next Hawk to run for a score with his 52-yarder to put Myrtle up 41-0 with 5:10 remaining in the half.
Andrew Phillips added a 48-yard touchdown in the second and on his 48-yard run and Myrtle went on to the win.
The Hawks are now 1-3 on the season and 1-1 in division. They face Thrasher this week in Division 1-1A action.