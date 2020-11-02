Myrtle girls competed in the 1A State Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton and the Lady Hawks finished in fourth place. Myrtle totaled 107 points while TCPS was first with 27. Second place went to French Camp at 54 points and Hickory Flat was third with 84.
Maggie Moody was the top runner for the Lady Hawks as she ran a 23:58.40 to place 18th overall. Dream Carnell was the next Myrtle runner with her 23rd place finish in 24:50.60.
Rounding out the Myrtle runners with their placement and times were Lexie Senn in 31st place (25:53.60), Victoria Mejia finished 33rd (27:30.10) and Abigail Fulcher was 45th (33:23.20).
West Union trio competes
West Union did not have the numbers to compete as a team, but the Lady Eagles had a good showing as Anna Carwyle turned in time of 24:49.60 to finish 22nd.
Emma Carwyle placed 26th with her time of 25:21.50 and Ella Little finished 30th in a time of 25:46.00.
Eagles place seventh in 1A
West Union boys completed the course at Choctaw Trails with a seventh place finish as they had 166 points.
Brodie Moore was the top Eagles runner as he placed 12th with a time of 19:29.90. Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard finished 26th in his time of 20:48.90.
Three other runners ran for West Union on Saturday as Max Smithey placed 34th in his time of 22:11.80, Jon Collier Kidd was 40th (22:33.80) and Adam Galloway was 62nd (25:50.00).
Myrtle boys come in ninth
Myrtle boys had a total of 190 in the boys 1A meet which settled them in ninth overall in the team competition.
Hunter Page led the Hawk runners with his 27th place finish overall in 20:52.20 and Will Greer places 32nd in his time of 21:43.30.
Other Hawk runners and their times include McKinley Lindsay in 39th (22:31.10, Ray Moody placed 44th (23:06.00), Ethan Neal was 56th (25:02.60), and John Kyle Clowers finished 61st (25:33.30).