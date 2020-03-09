ELLISTOWN - Myrtle girls will be sending four powerlifters on to the state championships in April as the Lady Hawks won one class and took bronze in three others last week. Myrtle came in third at the Class I North Half meet with 15 points.
East Union won the the meet with 73 points and Bruce was second with 51. This is only the second year for competition for the young Lady Hawks team which makes their placement in the top three all the more impressive.
Olivia Decanter was the gold medalist for the Lady Hawks as she took the 181-pound class with 850 total. She ran away from her second place competitor, winning by 75 pounds. Decanter was dominant in the dead lift as she had a top lift of 340.
Teammate McKenzie Jones placed third in the class with a final total of 760 as she narrowly missed second by only 15 pounds. Jones had the top bench press of her class with her 145 lift.
Cora Kelly placed third in the 114-pound class with a total of 515. East Union's veteran duo of Yilah Isby and Mary Herod finished 1-2 in the group with 725 and 595 totals.
Nicole Thompson was the fourth Lady Hawk to qualify and medal as she took third in the 105 class. She finished the day with a total of 455 points.
Decanter and Jones are ninth graders while Thompson is in the eighth grade and Kelly is a seventh grader.
Jeremy Smithey coaches the Myrtle girls powerlifting team.