Gene Phelps | New Albany Gazette
MYRTLE – Head coach Chris Greer believes his Myrtle girls are in position to make some noise in the upcoming basketball postseason.
The Lady Hawks defeated visiting H.W. Byers 68-50 Tuesday in a Division 3-1A game.
“I’m proud of them,” Greer said. “We’re getting better; we’re 8-10. We’re sitting third place (4-2 record) in the division. We’ve still got a chance to win it, but the tiebreakers are not on our side.
“I think we’re starting to get over the hump. When you get in the playoffs, anything can happen.”
Sophomore guard Kinsley Gordon scored 24 points to lead Myrtle. She connected on her lone 3-pointer in the early moments to kickstart a 13-0 Lady Hawks run to open the game.
Another sophomore, post player Charlize Williams, added 16 points. Of that total, 12 came in the second half on offensive rebounds and layups.
“Charlize Williams has really improved,” Greer said. “It’s good to have a post player.”
Junior post player Hannah Lauderdale connected on a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to give Myrtle its 37-22 halftime lead.
Myrtle has added depth to its bench. Greer moved up his eighth graders and played as many as 14 players in the first half
“We want to do that every night,” he said. “We’ve added depth and we can play the way we want to. We can press more.
“I thought we played hard, stole the ball, moved the ball. We didn’t turn it over as much as we have been.”
Jakorian Hubbard scored 21 and Dallas Fitzpatrick added 17 for H.W. Byers (2-14, 1-4).
(B) H.W. Byers 73, Myrtle 57
Devin Moore scored 13 points in the first half and teammate Ka’derious Ryan scored 19 second-half points to lead the visiting Lions.
H.W. Byers improved to 10-8 overall and to 6-0 in division play. Ryan finished with a game-high 27 points and Moore had 18.
Myrtle (7-10, 2-3) was led by sophomore guard Jaden Taylor and junior guard A.I. Nugent with 15 points apiece. Taylor connected on four 3-pointers. Eli Thompson added 10.
The Hawks trailed 35-19 at halftime, but battled back in the second half.
“I liked our effort in the second half,” Myrtle coach Rob Browning said. “This group doesn’t quit. I’m proud of our effort.”