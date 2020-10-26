BLUE MOUNTAIN COLLEGE - Myrtle's Lady Hawks ran to the front of the pack and took first place in their 2-1A regional meet at Blue Mountain last week.
The Lady Hawks had five runners in the top 14 as they edged out Hickory Flat by a final point total of 31 to 38.
Maggie Moody led the Myrtle runners with her third place finish in a time of 24:28.75. The top two runners were Hickory Flat's Kylie Gray, who won the meet in 22:04.28 and Morgan Green placed second in 23:58.53.
The Lady Hawks had two more runner in the top nine as Aubrey Henderson finished eighth in her time of 25:51.66 and Dream Carnell ran to a ninth place finish in 25:53.71.
Lexie Senn placed 12th for Myrtle in a time of 28:02.98 and Victoria Mejia was 14th with her time of 29:35.43.
West Union had two runners in the top 10 as eighth grader Ella Little ran a 25:25.82 and finished sixth while Anna Carwyle placed seventh with her time of 25:46.00.
Emma Carwyle of West Union had an 11th place finish with her time of 27:03.92.
Eagles take second in 2-1A boys
West Union boys had a second place finish in the boys event as they were led by a pair of ninth graders - Brodie Moore (20:48.07) who placed third and Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard (21:27.15) for fifth overall.
Adam Galloway had a 10th place finish in 22:06.99 and Jon Collier Kidd was 12th in 22:47.92.
Hickory Flat won the boys race with 32 points while West Union took second with 42.
The top runner for Myrtle was Westlee Ash who ran a 22:47.68 to place 11th. Will Greer was the next Hawk runner at 14th in his time of 23:19.13.
East Union takes second at 1-2A regionals
East Union girls could not overcome the one-two finish of New Site as they lost by a mere two points to the Lady Royals by a 37 to 39 margin.
Sunshine Fulgham ran to a third place finish in 23:50.38 and Karley Conwill was fourth in 24:02.50 to lead the Lady Urchins.
Kirsten Hitt finished sixth with a time of 25:35.30 while Dakota Gentry was 13th (26:45.53) and Maci Rae McLellen was 15th (26:47.73).
East Union boys placed second to defending 2A state champion Walnut by a final point total of 27 to 39.
John Evins was the top Urchin runner with his third place finish in 19:40.05 and Noah Johnson was right behind in fourth with his time of 19:43.43.
Gabe Rakestraw placed sixth overall with his time of 20:16.79 for East Union.
Chance McLellen had a 12th place finish in 22:14.17 and Kole Jackson placed 14th with a time of 22:24.66.