The group of Myrtle natives and friends interested in preserving the community history as well as encouraging development is growing. They have been meeting each month to share bits of history as well as discussing ways to benefit the Myrtle area.
Hugh Tate said the meeting this past week drew some new members who had learned about the group’s efforts through the newspaper.
While they are interested in helping the community in various ways, their primary effort now is investigating the possibility of becoming an affiliate member of the New Albany Main Street Association. Despite the Main Street name, the organization wants to reach out to all parts of the community, not just the traditional New Albany downtown or even larger local retail area.
The next step for Myrtle will come Tuesday, Dec. 13.
That’s when the Greater Myrtle Business Association will hold its annual membership dinner and business meeting.
New Albany Main Street Manager and Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud will be there to talk about the statewide Main Street program as well as grant, marketing and other growth ideas that might be applicable to the Town of Myrtle.
Following her presentation will be a brief business meeting to discuss important matters for moving forward with the 2023 GMBA projects.
The GMBA meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Smokehouse Restaurant. GMBA membership dues will cover the cost of the meal but organizers do need to know how many to expect. Email Susan Jones at sfiones29@gmail.com and be aware there will be an additional fee for spouses and guests.
Membership in GMBA costs $50 for an individual and $100 for a business, plus an additional $2 for each employee over four. The fee for supporting or sustaining corporate sponsors or individuals is $500 and up.
Forms are available from, and you may send a check to, GMBA at 1591 HWY 178W, Myrtle, MS 38650. The organization is always looking for new individual and business members.
Paul Patterson and Curtis Greer are co-chairmen.
The Myrtle citizens group will not meet in December but will resume in January. They currently meet at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Myrtle Library.
Anyone interested is welcome.
