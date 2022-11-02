A small group of dedicated Myrtle natives interested in preserving the town’s history are finding themselves on the verge of seeking to be part of Main Street Mississippi and it all started with a map.
Recently, businessman Michael Hale died. Hale had supported various efforts to develop and improve the town and owned several properties. In the aftermath of his death, it became known that one of the properties, Deck Your Yard would be closed and the contents sold.
One of those contents was a framed hand-drawn map of Myrtle identifying virtually every house and building in the town as of 1940, with some later additions.
The map had been a project of the late Jimmy Lindsey, whose wife said he had probably been working on it for 10 years or more.
Several people wanted the map, which would not be possible, but an informal group was formed by BNA Bank vice-president Hugh Tate, who grew up there, to discuss the issue.
Their initial goal was to make sure the map was preserved somehow and that copies could be made available to people interested in the town’s history. In the initial group were Mrs. Lindsey, her daughter, Mary Foley, Mary Ray Craig, Leanne Tate George and Allen McDaniel.
What began as a discussion of the map quickly evolved into a sharing of memories and anecdotes about the town, along with how it had changed and grown.
The town has a rich history, some of which has been documented in books written by several residents over the years, but those in the group could recall even more.
There appeared to be so much interest that the group vowed to meet at the Myrtle library once a month to share and preserve more of the town’s history as well as strive to help insure its future growth and not rest on the economic gains made over the past few years.
At the second meeting this past week, the group’s efforts took a more ambitious path. Tate had just attended the annual New Albany Main Street membership meeting the day before and Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud had emphasized that Main Street should be a community, not just a small geographic business section, and how the various participants could help each other.
“What is the mission?” Tate asked the group at the library. “Could Myrtle be an associate of Main Street?’ He said Stroud was looking to make Main Street become a county-wide umbrella and that Myrtle could well fit under it.
He said the map, which represented the essence of Myrtle, had served as the catalyst, and the group could also work with the existing Greater Myrtle Business Association, the Myrtle Sustainability Group and city government to achieve Main Street status. This would open the town up to more grant and other funding opportunities.
The town already has a park, municipal buildings, recently added murals depicting the town’s history and some new businesses. Those at the meeting envisioned working to preserve existing historical features as well as adding improvements such as a sidewalk from the school to the fire department to serve as a recreational resource.
“We need to preserve the history that is still here and preserve what used to be through photos, murals and other things,” Leanne George, who is Myrtle library director, said.
The group decided the next step is to meet formally with Stroud to see what can and should be done concerning Main Street affiliation and also present the idea to the mayor and board of aldermen for their thoughts.
“It would be a shame to let Michael’s (Hale) hard work go down the drain,” Foley said.
The group tentatively plans to meet again at 11:30 a.m. at the Myrtle Library Wednesday, Nov. 30, and anyone interested is welcome. “Then we can see what progress has been made,” Tate said.
They also urge anyone who has historical photos or other items relating to Myrtle and its history to bring them to the library so they can be copied and returned.
Tate said a good opportunity to update the most people about their plans might be at a Greater Myrtle Business Association meeting usually held before Christmas, and which has a good attendance.
Although they agreed achieving full Main Street membership would be an ambitious goal, they are already on the road to perhaps some day reach that goal.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.