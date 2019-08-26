NEW ALBANY - The 2019 cross country season got started off with a bang on Saturday as the Myrtle Invitational Meet saw over 700 runners hit the course at BNA Bank Tennis Complex in six races.
Starting off the day was the 1A-3A girls event which was won by Baldwyn's Mia Card in 20:50.96. The top Gazette area runner was Maggie Moody of Myrtle who finished 11th in a time of 23:49.77.
Victoria Mejia had the second-best time for the Lady Hawks as she placed 31st in a time of 27:45.06.
A total of 58 runners competed in the event and the team winner was Senatobia with 54 points. Kossuth was second with 56 points and TCPS finished third with 58 points.
Girls 4A-6A was next to the starting line and the Saltillo Tigers won the team competition with 30 points and Arlington, TN was second with 37 points. This was a huge win for the Lady Tigers over a very good Arlington team. Hernando placed third with 69 points.
Individual competition saw Arlington's Ann-Marie Braese take first with her time of 19:31.56. Saltillo's Madison Jones (19:35.96) and Emma Kate White (20:30.46) were second and fourth while Jessica Cartwright of Hernando was third at 19:55.24.
Saltillo had nine of the top 20 runners in the event with Abby Covington placing seventh, Sarah Grace Jackson (eighth), Cera Turner (10th), Anna Caroline Crouch (11th), Marie McCrary (16th), Arli Cook (17th) and Cloe Samples (20) all joining Jones and White in the top 20.
The lone runner for New Albany was Abbey Laney who placed 78th in her time of 27:39.82.
Boys
Brock Kelly of TCPS dominated the 1A-3A boys event as he narrowly missed the course record by a mere four seconds. Kelly ran an impressive 16:21.98 while his teammate Preston Noland was second with a time of 17:48.08 and a third Eagle, Causey Simmons placed third in 18:00.61.
Blake McNeal was the top runner from Union County as he finished 26th in his time of 21:03.93. Teammate Charles Hefner was 47th in a time of 22:38.22.
TCPS won the overall team event with 39 points. Senatobia was second with 50 points and Kossuth was third with 87 points. Myrtle placed seventh with 197 points.
Arlington won the individual and team events in 4A-6A boys as the top four runners were Arlington members. They helped lead their team to 18 points for first place while Saltillo was second with 50 points and Pontotoc placed third with 120. New Albany was seventh with 175 points.
Eli Hannon led Saltillo with his fifth place time of 17:30.98 while teammates Emerson Mansfield was sixth (17:46.89) and Rustin Roberts was seventh (17:46.97).
Thomas Floyd was the top runner for New Albany as he ran the course in 18:11.37 to place ninth. Jamien Terry was the next Bulldog in line with his 18th place finish in 18:34.23.
Dawson Boyd gave New Albany a third runner in the top 30 with his 28th place and time of 19:30.00.
Middle School
Saltillo swept the middle school races that saw all six classes compete together in separate boys and girls races. Saltillo boys took first with 39 points while TCPS was second with 229. Ripley was third at 230.
Saltillo girls won their event with 22 points while Pontotoc was second with 75 and Tupelo was third with 75.
Top three boys runners were Simmons Bounds of TCPS who won the event in 11:56.96, Tristan Pharr of Saltillo was second in 12:10.20 and Noah Fleming of South Pontotoc was third at 12:18.73.
Gabe Rakestraw of East Union was 12th in 13:03.77 and Westlee Ash of Myrtle was 14th with his time of 13:04.88.
Over on the middle school girls side, Brookelyn Morgan of Tupelo was the winner with a time of 13:49.95. Saltillo's Paige Greenwood was second with her time of 14:35.16 and Allie Ashe of Kossuth was third at 14:36.94.
Myrtle's Dream Carnell was sixth to lead Union County runners at 14:46.47.
Sunshine Fulgham of East Union ran a time of 15:13.23 for 13th and Myrtle's Lexie Senn was 14th in her time of 15:15.80.