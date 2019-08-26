Saturday's Myrtle Invitational Cross Country Meet was another overwhelming success as a total of 705 runners ran in six classes at the BNA Bank Tennis Complex.
Runners came from all across North Mississippi and one team came from Arlington, Tennessee to participate. The races were divided into classes of 1A-3A and 4A-6A for both boys and girls in high schools while the middle school races were divided up by boys and girls and included all classes 1A-6A.
Coach Chris Greer and his Myrtle team, parents, fans and helpers did an excellent job again in working the actual race, finish line, water line, etc. and the weather fully cooperated as it was warm and humid, but not overbearingly hot as it has been on some past August race days.
A big shoutout to Johnny Epting and the New Albany Park Boys plus additional helpers for their hard work in collecting the admissions and parking the multitude of race-goers that went from the complex all the way back out to the former Bim-Bam Burger building on West Bankhead Street.
New Albany Police were also on hand and provided much-appreciated help with parking and traffic control at the entrance of the complex.
It takes a team effort to pull something of this magnitude off and all of those mentioned above did an excellent job for the cause.
To top it all off, not only was there the cross country meet going on, but there was also a big tennis tournament going on at the complex that drew a good number of participants and spectators as well. However, as far as I can tell, everything went down as planned and everyone that wanted to compete was able to and everyone that wanted to spectate was able to do that as well.
It's great when a plan or plans, no matter how large come to fruition and as I said earlier, it was a total team effort. I was proud of my town and county as they played the part of a most gracious host and I'm sure that many of our shops, stores and restaurants benefitted from all the extra company we hosted on Saturday.