Runners from across North Mississippi as well as one team from Tennessee will descend on BNA Bank Tennis Complex on Saturday for the opening of the 2019 cross country season for the annual Myrtle Invitational. Coach Chris Greer and the Hawks have a full morning with six races scheduled to run.
The event will get underway at 8:00 with the 1A-3A girls varsity race which will be followed by the 4A-6A girls at 8:35. As of Tuesday, 69 runners had entered the 1A-3A race while a total of 143 participants have registered so far in the 4A-6A girls event.
Boys varsity will head to the starting line at 9:10 for the 1A-3A boys race and 4A-6A will start at 9:45. Currently, there are 103 boys entered in the 1A-3A race and 209 have already registered to run in 4A-6A boys.
Gazette area teams that will be competing in 1A-3A include Myrtle and East Union while New Albany will run in the 4A-6A events.
Junior high runners will compete in a 2-mile race after the varsity runs with the 1A-6A girls starting at 10:20 and the junior high boys will complete the day's activities when they begin their race at 10:50.
Numbers for the junior high races as of Tuesday showed 143 boys entered in 1A-6A while the girls 1A-6A had a total of 140 entries.
Top 20 finishers in each race will be presented with a t-shirt, there will not be an awards ceremony.
The Myrtle Invitational will begin at 8:00 and there will be a fee of $5.00 per vehicle for parking.