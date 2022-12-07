There’s a story in this issue about how a group of Myrtle residents are looking into becoming part of the New Albany Main Street program.
That’s good news for several reasons.
A slight limitation to the growth of the Main Street program has always been its own name.
While the focus is indeed the preservation and prosperity of the historic downtown area as the core of the community, the implication can be that they are only interested in the Main Street area.
That may have been true for some, but it is not the case in New Albany.
Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud has been working to add businesses and individuals outside the small downtown area for several years and to dispel the “downtown only” perception.
More lately, she is working to include the entire community and, indeed, the county.
If the Town of Myrtle or its business association, Greater Myrtle Business Association, do indeed decide to become an associate member, that will be a huge step.
There’s no reason, then, for the Enterprise community, Ellistown, even the Town of Blue Springs to participate as associate members as well. Eventually, they may be able to have their own Main Street programs.
For more than a century there was a county-versus-city rivalry of sorts.
That was only natural. City and county communities were more separated by poor roads and schools, and the number of independent small communities that took fierce pride in their areas.
When I was in school, one could go to the county fair and see that each community had its own RCDC rural organization and entered its own, sometimes elaborate, display to outdo other communities.
Better roads and school consolidation have eliminated some of the separatism. It used to take at least 20 minutes, more in bad weather, to drive to the family farm at Mound City along the mostly dirt road. Today, the time is well under 10 minutes. Improved communication has brought people together more as well.
Main Street can offer a way for all communities in Union County to benefit and help each other with planning, funding and preservation efforts.
The New Albany Gazette needs to reach out more as well.
Although we are the “New Albany” Gazette, there has always been intent to include the entire county. That has become much more difficult with our limited staff size, and because people have turned more to social media.
We used to have about a dozen community correspondents who sent in the weekly “chicken dinner news” about what was going on, who visited who, who was ill, had a birthday or did something even mildly interesting. I miss that. Those columns are gossip, history and genealogy as well as news and worth preserving themselves.
One can find some of that on social media, but not as easily or as much, or as convenient to find and read.
I doubt that whatever the people of Myrtle decide to do about Main Street will help bring back community correspondents, but it will promote cooperation and growth within the county and, one hopes, lead to more among the other communities.
New Albany is going places, and Union County along with it. There is no reason for everyone to not share in this.
The Myrtle group is to be applauded for their interest in preserving their history, growing their community, and taking the initiative to act on it. There’s no reason our other communities can’t do the same and I hope they will consider it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.