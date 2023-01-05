MYRTLE— Law enforcement officers are investigating a situation in which a man was shot in the left hand in Myrtle Thursday afternoon.
featured breaking
MYRTLE— Law enforcement officers are investigating a situation in which a man was shot in the left hand in Myrtle Thursday afternoon.
The individual’s name wasn’t available Thursday night.
Authorities believe the shooting was self-inflicted, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Thursday night.
No charges have been filed at this time, but investigation is continuing.
The individual was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, according to Sheriff Edwards.
As a precautionary measure, Myrtle School was on lockdown for about 45 minutes during the situation.
“Myrtle Police Chief Jim White and our investigators talked with the individual before he was transported to Tupelo. Based on those conversations and investigating the scene, all the evidence indicates he shot himself.
“We don’t know why at this point. We also don’t believe he’s being completely truthful with us, and we don’t know why that is either,” the sheriff said.
The man told authorities another person in a black vehicle was involved.
“We put out a BOLO on the vehicle and person, but later canceled it because we don’t think that’s true,” Sheriff Edwards said.
The man said the shooting took place on Springdale Street, “but we found a lot of blood in a house where he stays with his mother.
“We also recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the back yard of the house which we believe was used in the shooting.
The man and his mother apparently had had words yesterday and today, the sheriff said.
The man will likely be reinterviewed after he’s released from the hospital, and could face charges of filing a false police report, the sheriff said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.