Myrtle girls placed three runners in the top 13 and came away with second place in the 1A Girls State Cross Country Meet at Choctaw Trails in Clinton last Monday with 58 points.
Maggie Moody was the top runner for the Lady Hawks as she placed sixth in a time of 22:33.8. Aubrey Henderson came in 11th in her time of 23:28.5 and Lexie Senn was 13th with a time of 23:51.8. All three runners were recognized as All-State with their performances.
Other runners for Myrtle and their times included Dream Carnell in 21st (24:50.2), Lakin Bullock was 31st (26:04.9), Victoria Mejia placed 35th (26:23.9) and Karleigh Harlow came in 42nd with her time of 28:41.1.
West Union had three runners compete in 1A and were led by Emma Carwyle's time of 25;42.0. Her twin sister, Anna Carwyle was 40th in her time of 27:08.10 and Kate Bennett was 51st with her 32:30.9 time.
Myrtle and Ingomar boys finish back to back
Myrtle boys had a total of 154 points to place sixth overall in 1A boys while Ingomar was one spot back at seventh with a total of 218 points.
Blake McNeal was the top Hawks runner as finished 12th with a time of 19:15.5 and he also received All-State honors for his run.
Hunter Baggett led the remainder of the Hawk runners with his 23rd place finish in 20:29.9. Other runners and times were McKinley Lindsay in 34th (21:07.7), Hunter Page placed 45th (21:52.6), Jaden Taylor was 56th (23:05.7 and Niko Guzman finished 77th (25:28.4).
Ingomar was led by senior Luke Roberts and his time of 20:54.0 for 30th place. Skylar Tucker was three spots back of Roberts with his 33rd place and time of 21:05.1.
The rest of the Falcons and their times were - Aidan Holcomb in 51st (22:35.5), Dalton Seely was 53rd (22:56.3), Matthew Raines came in 76th (25:24.5, Tylandist McDonald was 79th (26:29.20 and Cayden Morris was 81st (26:59.7).
David Clayton was the top runner for West Union as he ran the course in 21:38.4 to finish 41st. Adam Galloway was the next Eagle runner in 44th with his time of 21:44.0
Max Smithey came in 55th with a time of 23:03.5 and Bryce Taylor was 60th with his time of 23:34.5.
East Union, New Albany run on Wednesday
East Union and New Albany saw their scheduled meet that was set for Saturday moved back to Wednesday due to poor course conditions at Choctaw Trails.
New Albany hit the course first for the Gazette area pair of teams and the Bulldogs placed two runners in the top 10 in 4A. New Albany was fifth with 200 points.
Thomas Floyd was fifth overall with his time of 17:48.94 while teammate Jamien Terry was 10th with a time of 18:04.31.
The 4A field was made up of 171 runners and the third Bulldog to cross the finish line was Dawson Boyd in 41st as he turned in a time of 19:44.78.
Four other runners competed for the Bulldogs and tier times were as follows: Joshua Paul in 63rd (20:23.43), Collin Paul placed 87th (21:28.54), Trey Roten was 97th (21:59.27) and Logan Blakemore finished 111th (22:36.85).
New Albany girls were represented by the Laney sisters in 4A. Abby was 80th with a time of 26:39.84 and Emma finished 96th in a time of 28:18.98.
Conwill, Johnson lead East Union runners
Karley Conwill was the top girls runner for East Union while Noah Johnson led the boys in the final races of the day on Wednesday in 2A cross country. BOth runners made All-State in 2A.
Conwill ran to a 10th place finish in 2A girls with her time of 22:50.95 in the field of 88 runners. East Union would finish fourth in the team competition for 2A girls with 113 points.
Rachel Gentry was the next Lady Urchin to cross the finish line with her time of 26:12.38 for 26th place. Brianna Courtney was three spots back in 29th with a time of 26:22.17.
The rest of the East Union runners included: Sunshine Fulgham in 33rd (26:39.21), Mary Kate Nobles was 44th (28:06.32), Kirsten Hitt placed 60th (29:58.76) and Briley Lesley was 64th (30:25.01).
Johnson placed 10 in 2A boys with a time of 18:55.14 and led East Union to a fifth place finish in the team competition with 131 points.
John Evins was the next Urchin runner with his time of 19:47.96 for 26th. Gabe Rakestraw placed 32nd with his run of 20:25.93 and Keith Goolsby was 34th in 20:29.77.
The rest of the Urchins runners were Kole Jackson in 39th (20:49.50), Chance McLellen was 41st (21:07.64) and Brandon Goolsby was 48th (21:44.07).