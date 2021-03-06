Myrtle boys took first place in the Region 1 powerlifting meet recently. Here is a list of the lifters for the Hawks and their place of finish.
Joe Pigeon 1st place (114 class)
Drew Covington 1st place (132 class)
Preston Richardson 3rd place (148 class)
Joe Kizer 1st place (148 class)
Tanner Fryar 2nd place (165 class)
Shelton Graves 2nd place (181 class)
Preston Jackson 2nd place (220 class)
Colt Hall 1st place (220 class)
William Allen 2nd place (242 class)
Cameron Thomas 1st place (242 class)
Conner Coleman 1st place (275 class)
"This is our first time to win region," Myrtle coach Jeremy Smithey said. "It's just our third year to compete."
Lady Hawks compete at Region
Myrtle girls took second place in the team competition at the recent region powerlifting meet. Here is a listing of the girls that competed and their place of finish.
Cora Kelly 2nd place
Nicole Thompson 3rd place
Lauryn Smithey 2nd place
Olivia Decanter 1st place
McKenzie Jones 2nd place