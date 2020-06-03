The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) recently announced that Mykailla Alexandria Foster of Myrtle is a member of its graduating Class of 2020.
Mykailla Foster is the daughter of Missy and Joseph Foster. She will be attending Union University and plans to study Biochemistry.
MSMS is Mississippi's nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced juniors and seniors. This graduating class has accepted more than $10.5 million in scholarships to attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. The school has been named by several publications as one of America’s best high schools. MSMS was recently ranked the No. 6 best public high school in the nation and the faculty was ranked No.1 as the best public high school teachers in the nation by NICHE.com.
Founded in 1987, on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi, the mission of MSMS is “to enhance the future of Mississippi in the global society by meeting the individual needs of gifted and talented students through providing innovative learning experiences and leadership development in a residential environment.”
Additionally, MSMS is a member of the National Consortium for Secondary STEM schools (NCSSS) and was the fourth such school to exist in the nation. For more information, visit www.themsms.org.