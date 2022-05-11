Jackson Mayer, Myrtle Valedictorian

Parents: Chad & Mary Beth Mayer

Siblings: Emma & Mary Ella

Grandparents: Lee & Mary Jane Marquis, Cary & Jo Mayer

Jackson plans to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College and major in Physical Therapy.

His favorite high school memory is his time playing sports.

Jackson plays football and baseball, and is involved in Beta, FCA, student council, and is class vice-president.

His hobbies include hunting.

Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle Salutatorian

Parents: Robert & Brooke Gordon

Siblings: Paxton

Grandparents: Nancy & Hugh Yates

Kinsley plans to attend Southern Miss and major in Exercise Science.

Her favorite high school memory is winning the State championship in softball her junior year.

Kinsley is involved in softball, basketball, volleyball, track, cheer, bowling, is Student Council President, Anchor Club President, Beta Club Vice President, FCA President, and is Class President.

In her spare time, Kinsley loves to travel, hang out with her friends and family, and, most importantly, attending church at Bethlehem United Methodist.

 

Eli Skinner – Myrtle Star Student

Parents: Michelle & Carl Harlin and Jeremy & Kam Skinner

Grandparents: Tracy McCluskey, Jeff Coe

Eli plans on attending Northeast Mississippi Community College and is undecided on a major.

His favorite high school memory is catching an illegal pass against Vardaman.

Eli is involved in football & Beta.

In his spare time, he likes to lift weights & play video games.

 

Jeremy Smithey, Myrtle Star Teacher

Wife: Vickie

Kids: Lauryn, Sawyer, & Reagan

Jeremy has taught for 17 years, 15 at Myrtle, and currently teaches STEM. He is also coach for football & powerlifting.

In his spare time, he likes to do things with his family and enjoys hunting and fishing.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

