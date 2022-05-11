A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Jackson Mayer
Kinsley Gordon
Eli Skinner
Jeremy Smithey
Jackson Mayer, Myrtle Valedictorian
Parents: Chad & Mary Beth Mayer
Siblings: Emma & Mary Ella
Grandparents: Lee & Mary Jane Marquis, Cary & Jo Mayer
Jackson plans to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College and major in Physical Therapy.
His favorite high school memory is his time playing sports.
Jackson plays football and baseball, and is involved in Beta, FCA, student council, and is class vice-president.
His hobbies include hunting.
Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle Salutatorian
Parents: Robert & Brooke Gordon
Siblings: Paxton
Grandparents: Nancy & Hugh Yates
Kinsley plans to attend Southern Miss and major in Exercise Science.
Her favorite high school memory is winning the State championship in softball her junior year.
Kinsley is involved in softball, basketball, volleyball, track, cheer, bowling, is Student Council President, Anchor Club President, Beta Club Vice President, FCA President, and is Class President.
In her spare time, Kinsley loves to travel, hang out with her friends and family, and, most importantly, attending church at Bethlehem United Methodist.
Eli Skinner – Myrtle Star Student
Parents: Michelle & Carl Harlin and Jeremy & Kam Skinner
Grandparents: Tracy McCluskey, Jeff Coe
Eli plans on attending Northeast Mississippi Community College and is undecided on a major.
His favorite high school memory is catching an illegal pass against Vardaman.
Eli is involved in football & Beta.
In his spare time, he likes to lift weights & play video games.
Jeremy Smithey, Myrtle Star Teacher
Wife: Vickie
Kids: Lauryn, Sawyer, & Reagan
Jeremy has taught for 17 years, 15 at Myrtle, and currently teaches STEM. He is also coach for football & powerlifting.
In his spare time, he likes to do things with his family and enjoys hunting and fishing.
