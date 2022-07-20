2022-2023 Myrtle Pre-Kindergarten Supply List
1 Plastic Nap Mat
1 Backpack (Full size, non-rolling)
1 plastic folder with prongs and pockets
1 spiral-bound notebook
1 box of 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pack of washable Crayola markers (broad tip)
1 box of Ziploc bags (quart and gallon)
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 pack of baby wipes
4 containers of Playdoh
4 glue sticks
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
1 box of quart Ziploc bags
change of clothes labeled in Ziploc bag
Wish List:
colored copy paper, colored card stock, bandaids
2022-2023 Myrtle Kindergarten Supply List
1 pair of scissors
1 primary writing tablet
4 boxes of Crayola crayons
1 pencil pouch with zipper
2 plastic folders with prongs and pockets
3 boxes of Kleenex
3 packs of Ticonderoga #2 pencils
1 bottle of Germ-x
8 glue sticks
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 pack of pencil top erasers
1 box of markers
Girls: gallon Ziploc bags
Boys: quart Ziploc bags
Wish List:
white copy paper
2022-2023 Myrtle 1st Grade Supply List
1 backpack (no wheels)
1 pack of #2 pencils
1 pack Fine Tip dry erase markers
6 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
4 three-pronged plastic pocket folders
2 writing tablet
1 Mead primary k-2 journal
1 pencil bag
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 pack of glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
4 pink bar erasers
Girls: quart size Ziploc bags
Boys: gallon size ziploc bags
Wish List:
Colored copy paper, White card stock
2022-2023 Myrtle 2nd Grade Supply List
1 Backpack (non rolling)
1 cloth pencil bag with zipper
4 plastic pocket folders with prongs
1 spiral notebook
1 pack of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper
2 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
2 boxes of Ticonderoga #2 pencils (24 count)
1 pack of Dry-Erase markers (Expo black)
2 boxes of Kleenex
1-3 packs of Clorox/Lysol wipes
1 pack highlighters
1 pack of glue sticks Boys
1 pack of white copy paper
1 pack of pencil top erasers Girls
1 pack of color copy paper
1 pack of pink pearl erasers
Wish List:
Ziploc bags (quart or gallon size), bandaids, sharpies
2022-2023 Myrtle 3rd Grade Supply List
1 - 1” binder
1 pack of wide ruled loose leaf paper
1 pencil pouch with binder holes
5 plastic folders with prongs and packets
3 boxes of Kleenex
3 packs of USA Gold or Ticonderoga pencils
1 pair of earbuds/headphones
1 pack of Expo markers
1 bottle of GermX
3 containers of Clorox wipes
2 boxes of Crayola crayons
2 packs of highlighters
1 pair of scissors
1 5-tab dividers with pockets (for binder)
1 1-subject spiral notebook
1 pack of index cards
Girls: quart Ziploc bags
Boys: gallon Ziploc bags
Wish List:
Band-Aids, color copy paper, sticky notes, cardstock paper, copy paper, Lysol spray
2022-2023 Myrtle 4th Grade Supply List
Backpack (non-rolling)
2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils
1 pack of pencil top erasers
1 pack of 4 black expo markers
3 composition notebooks (NO spiral or wires)
3 plastic folders with pockets and prongs
1 1 inch binder
1 pack of index cards
2 packs of Clorox wipes
2 large boxes of Kleenex
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)
1 box of sandwich Ziploc bags (girls)
1 bottle of disinfectant spray
1 bottle of germ-x
1 box of 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pencil pouch
1 pair student scissors
1 pair of earbuds (that will fit in the pencil pouch)
Wishlist:
white copy paper, colored copy paper, colored cardstock
2022-2023 Myrtle 5th & 6th Grade Supply List
5 packs of loose-leaf paper
1 pack of Graph paper
4 packs of #2 pencils
6 Plastic Folders with prongs and pockets
1 pack of cap erasers
1 durable backpack
Headphones or earbuds
4 Lysol wipe tubs
1 -1 inch binder
Boys – Germ-X
Girls - Black Expo Markers Wishlist: Copy paper