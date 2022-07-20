2022-2023 Myrtle Pre-Kindergarten Supply List

 1 Plastic Nap Mat

 1 Backpack (Full size, non-rolling)

 1 plastic folder with prongs and pockets

 1 spiral-bound notebook

 1 box of 24 count Crayola crayons

 1 pack of washable Crayola markers (broad tip)

 1 box of Ziploc bags (quart and gallon)

 2 boxes of Kleenex

 1 pack of baby wipes

 4 containers of Playdoh

 4 glue sticks

 2 containers of Clorox wipes

 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags

 1 box of quart Ziploc bags

 change of clothes labeled in Ziploc bag

Wish List:

colored copy paper, colored card stock, bandaids

2022-2023 Myrtle Kindergarten Supply List

 1 pair of scissors

 1 primary writing tablet

 4 boxes of Crayola crayons

 1 pencil pouch with zipper

 2 plastic folders with prongs and pockets

 3 boxes of Kleenex

 3 packs of Ticonderoga #2 pencils

 1 bottle of Germ-x

 8 glue sticks

 2 containers of Clorox wipes

 1 pack of pencil top erasers

 1 box of markers

Girls: gallon Ziploc bags

Boys: quart Ziploc bags

Wish List:

white copy paper

2022-2023 Myrtle 1st Grade Supply List

 1 backpack (no wheels)

 1 pack of #2 pencils

 1 pack Fine Tip dry erase markers

 6 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

 4 three-pronged plastic pocket folders

 2 writing tablet

 1 Mead primary k-2 journal

 1 pencil bag

 2 boxes of Kleenex

 2 containers of Clorox wipes

 1 pack of glue sticks

 1 pair of scissors

 4 pink bar erasers

Girls: quart size Ziploc bags

Boys: gallon size ziploc bags

Wish List:

Colored copy paper, White card stock

2022-2023 Myrtle 2nd Grade Supply List

 1 Backpack (non rolling)

 1 cloth pencil bag with zipper

 4 plastic pocket folders with prongs

 1 spiral notebook

 1 pack of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper

 2 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

 2 boxes of Ticonderoga #2 pencils (24 count)

 1 pack of Dry-Erase markers (Expo black)

 2 boxes of Kleenex

 1-3 packs of Clorox/Lysol wipes

 1 pack highlighters

 1 pack of glue sticks Boys

 1 pack of white copy paper

 1 pack of pencil top erasers Girls

 1 pack of color copy paper

 1 pack of pink pearl erasers

Wish List:

Ziploc bags (quart or gallon size), bandaids, sharpies

2022-2023 Myrtle 3rd Grade Supply List

 1 - 1” binder

 1 pack of wide ruled loose leaf paper

 1 pencil pouch with binder holes

 5 plastic folders with prongs and packets

 3 boxes of Kleenex

 3 packs of USA Gold or Ticonderoga pencils

 1 pair of earbuds/headphones

 1 pack of Expo markers

 1 bottle of GermX

 3 containers of Clorox wipes

 2 boxes of Crayola crayons

 2 packs of highlighters

 1 pair of scissors

 1 5-tab dividers with pockets (for binder)

 1 1-subject spiral notebook

 1 pack of index cards

Girls: quart Ziploc bags

Boys: gallon Ziploc bags

Wish List:

Band-Aids, color copy paper, sticky notes, cardstock paper, copy paper, Lysol spray

2022-2023 Myrtle 4th Grade Supply List

 Backpack (non-rolling)

 2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils

 1 pack of pencil top erasers

 1 pack of 4 black expo markers

 3 composition notebooks (NO spiral or wires)

 3 plastic folders with pockets and prongs

 1 1 inch binder

 1 pack of index cards

 2 packs of Clorox wipes

 2 large boxes of Kleenex

 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)

 1 box of sandwich Ziploc bags (girls)

 1 bottle of disinfectant spray

 1 bottle of germ-x

 1 box of 24 count Crayola crayons

 1 pencil pouch

 1 pair student scissors

 1 pair of earbuds (that will fit in the pencil pouch)

Wishlist:

white copy paper, colored copy paper, colored cardstock

2022-2023 Myrtle 5th & 6th Grade Supply List

 5 packs of loose-leaf paper

 1 pack of Graph paper

 4 packs of #2 pencils

 6 Plastic Folders with prongs and pockets

 1 pack of cap erasers

 1 durable backpack

 Headphones or earbuds

 4 Lysol wipe tubs

 1 -1 inch binder

 Boys – Germ-X

 Girls - Black Expo Markers Wishlist: Copy paper

