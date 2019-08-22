By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
MYRTLE – Myrtle’s service game is improving match by match.
That was never more evident last week, when the Lady Hawks recorded 25 service aces in their 3-0 (25-5, 25-5, 25-7) varsity volleyball victory against West Union.
“I thought we did really well serving,” Myrtle eighth grade hitter Kierstyn Shoops said. “We work on serves every day. We’re getting more spin, more control.”
Shoops watched teammate Sarah Kate Thompson serve four aces in the first set to help the Lady Hawks build a 14-2 lead. Shoops served her team to an 11-0 lead in the second set with six aces.
“We did really well. I thought we might win the whole match on serves,” she said, then smiled.
Shoops started the season on the junior varsity, but has worked her way into the varsity starting lineup.
“We knew coming in she was going to be a really good player,” Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. “Charlize (Williams) has had a little problem with her back. It’s allowed Kierstyn to come in. She’s very seasoned, but she’s still learning.”
Gordon has been pleased with the contributions from his team captains, juniors Lexi Hutcheson and Amanda Watkins. Hutcheson had two aces and two kills against West Union. Watkins recorded three aces and a kill.
“Both of them have done really well,” he said. “After the match today they told me, ‘We’ve found our serves.’ ’’
The team captains say their team, now 2-2, has improved each match.
“At the first of the season we didn’t have communication,” Hutcheson said.
“We’re much better now,” Watkins added.
Hutcheson and Watkins recorded an ace and a kill each in the match-clinching third set. Kinzie Claire Waits, who finished with three aces and a kill, had two aces late to help clinch the win.
“We served really well tonight; we kept the ball low,” Gordon said. “We’ve been working on spin and how to get on top of the ball. Some mixed in balls that floated and some with good spin on them. We had some stretches where we served really well.”
Kinsley Gordon added four aces for the Lady Hawks.