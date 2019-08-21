The Myrtle Board of Aldermen has set a special election for Sept. 10, following Lisa Cook's resignation from the board.
Cook, who also served as vice mayor, resigned from the board to accept the job as Myrtle's town clerk. She replaces Jan Musgrove in the position.
Myrtle residents who wish to throw their hats into the ring for these two seats must qualify by 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 – 20 days prior to the special election. These candidates must have a valid Myrtle address and must also get 15 signatures from their fellow Myrtle residents who are registered voters.
Prospective candidates may find the paperwork needed to qualify by visiting Myrtle Town Hall or the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.
If there is only one candidate for the vacancy, then that person will fill the seat. If there are two candidates, the top finisher will be declared the winner. If three or more residents run for the positions, then the top vote getter must receive more than 50 percent of the vote, or a runoff election between the top two candidates will be held.
Voting will be held at the town hall.
This special election will be the the third one the Town of Myrtle has held to fill vacancies on the board in the span of a year. Aldermen Mack McDonald and Cynthia Parks were elected July 17, 2019 to fill two vacancies on the board, following the resignations of two board members in June and Sean Wiginton was elected Oct. 30 to replace a third board member.
According to Myrtle Mayor Micheal Canerdy, the board selected Alderman Dustin Rasberry to serve as vice mayor.
With Cook's appointment as town clerk, Canerdy said the town hall is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to serve the public.