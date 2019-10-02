INGOMAR - Ingomar and Myrtle have had numerous meetings in a variety of sports, but Tuesday night was the first-ever meeting for a full scale volleyball match and the Lady Hawks came away with the 3-1 decision over Ingomar. Scores from the sets were 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-21.
"We probably communicated better tonight than we did against Pine Grove, that one was just a big heartbreaker there," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "We served the ball pretty good, we didn't look too sharp in practice, but we found a way to clean it up during the game. I thought both teams looked pretty tired at the end and weren't getting to ball and stuff that they both had been earlier."
Ingomar came into the game featuring a strong service game, but Myrtle was able to counter that with a strong serve-receive game of their own as three of the four sets were decided by four points or less.
They're (Ingomar) pretty dadgum good, I don't know anything about their record, but they're pretty good, they're scrappy and they get after it," Gordon said. "They serve the ball really good."
Myrtle took the opening set by a 25-17 which featured a 8-0 run by Myrtle for the final points of the match after the teams were tied 17-all. Kinsley Gordon served the eight winning points for the Lady Hawks.
Ingomar came back to grab the second set by a 25-22 score as the Lady Falcons broke a 21-21 tie late to score four straight points for the win. Lindsey Dillard had a crucial service for the Lady Falcons during the set as they overcame a 8-5 deficit and went on an 8-0 run to take the lead at 13-8.
Sarah Kate Thompson immediately brought Myrtle back with her service as they went on a 7-0 scoring spree to regain the lead at 16-13, but the Lady Falcons prevailed in the latter stages to even the count at 1-1.
The teams battled through the third set as Myrtle grabbed the early lead, but Ingomar came back later to take a 22-20 lead. However, the Lady Hawks were able to break serve and Thompson went to the line to serve and reeled off four straight winners to give Myrtle the 25-22 win.
"We did in the third set what they (Ingomar) did in the second set," Gordon said. "They found a way to win that second set in the end and we did the same thing in the third set. That was the key to those two sets."
The fourth and final set was a frame of Myrtle taking a lead only to see Ingomar cut the margin and narrow the score. The Lady Hawks never allowed the Lady Falcons to gain the lead, but the set was tied twice at 6-6 and later at 18-18. Myrtle scored seven points to Ingomar's three to register the set and match winner at 25-21.
Myrtle had unofficial stats of 20 aces and 19 kills for the night. Gordon led the Lady Hawks with six aces while Thompson, Amanda Watkins, Kierstyn Shoops and Breanna Smith finished with three each. Lexi Hutcheson led Myrtle with four kills.
Ingomar had 19 team aces and 15 kills as Katie Beth Hall topped all teammates with six. Macie Phifer and Dillard both had four apiece. Sanaa Finley and Rylie Ozbirn led Ingomar with five kills each.
The win and loss for both teams will be short as the teams meet again on Thursday in another contest at Myrtle.
"This will be short-lived, trust me because I know how hard this is," Gordon said.