Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
ASHLAND – For Myrtle’s Lady Hawks, Tuesday’s Division 3-1A Tournament first-round game was all about earning a rematch against Hickory Flat.
Myrtle (16-11) defeated Coldwater 70-18 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals against the Hickory Flat (24-4).
Sophomore guard Kinsley Gordon scored 15 first-half points to lead Myrtle. Junior guard Lexie Hutcheson added 13 and junior guard Breanna Smith had nine.
In two regular-season division games this season, Hickory Flat defeated Myrtle 73-72 Dec. 13 in overtime at home and 67-65 Jan. 28 on the road.
“We’re going to continue attack (Hickory Flat) like we have been,” Gordon said. “We always seem to lose it in the fourth quarter. We’re going to try to keep it together, like it’s our last game.”
West Union (20-9), the girls No. 1 seed, plays Ashland (8-17), a 60-37 winner over H.W. Byers, in the other girls semifinal. The Lady Eagles and Myrtle split during the regular season.
Myrtle led 55-10 in the first half of its win over winless Coldwater. Lady Hawks coach Chris Greer pulled his starters and the officials used a running clock in the second half.
Gordon scored 34 points in the Jan. 28 loss. Hickory Flat’s high-scoring R’Daztiny Harris totaled 35 points before fouling out with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter. She scored a career-high 49 in the Dec. 13 OT game.
(B) Myrtle 69, Ashland 58
Sophomore guard Jaden Taylor scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help lead the Hawks into today’s semifinals.
Myrtle (12-17) plays county rival West Union (16-12) at 8:30 p.m. The Eagles swept the Hawks in the regular season.
“We fell short twice and we had a chance to beat (West Union),” Taylor said. “We need to play together as a team. That’s what has killed us.”
Taylor connected on four 3-pointers in the first half to help Myrtle take a 37-24 halftime lead.
“I felt good in the first half,” Taylor said, then smiled.
Ashland (5-19) rallied in the third quarter to cut the Hawks’ lead to 47-44 with the help of two late 3-pointers by Emit Bell.
Myrtle answered the run behind guard A.I. Nugent, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Kenneth Morgan scored 19 points and Quintavious Cotton 13 for Ashland.
“We were able to make some runs, but you’ve got to have some defensive stops,” Ashland coach Michael Cathey said.