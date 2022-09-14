An enthusiastic audience applauded the premiere of “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis” at a red-carpet event at the Magnolia Civic Center Saturday.
The movie examines the possible scenarios concerning the death of national hero and explorer Meriwether Lewis at an isolated wilderness outpost on the Natchez Trace in the early 1800s.
Although Lewis is officially, and somewhat inexplicably, recorded as killing himself, the movie raises questions about the veracity of that account and possible alternatives basic on historic fact.
“Mysterious Circumstance” was written and directed by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey and included both nationally-known actors and area talent and production support.
It has already won a variety of national and international awards during its pre-release.
Cast and crew who were able to attend were given a police escort to the theatre where they were able to walk a red carpet and pose for photos. That was followed by a meet and greet with local and out-of-town people prior to a showing of the movie.
After the screening, Richey and cast answered questions from the audience, both about the production experience itself and the questions raised and hints provided in the mystery.
The movie has had limited openings around the country and Richey said they are hoping it will be picked up for more.
He added he has more movies in various stages of pre-production.
The evening’s event was coordinated by the New Albany Community Development Office under Billy Jean Stroud with the help of Chris Pugh.
