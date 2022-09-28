Anyone who did not see “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis” at its New Albany premiere two weeks ago will still have a chance to view the locally-made movie.
Vision Films, Inc. has announced the movie will be available on major video-on-demand streaming platforms Oct. 28.
The movie, written, directed and produced by Clark Richey of Baldwyn, opened in seven states in early September and has enjoyed extended runs and added screens from coast to coast.
New Albany’s Cine’ Theatre was chosen as the location for a red-carpet premiere of the movie locally.
Mysterious Circumstance is also currently being released theatrically in Canada through a deal with Michael Mosca and Cinema Guzzo Les Films.
Featuring John Schneider and starring rising star Evan Williams, the film was produced by Six Shooter Studios GM Amye Gousset, Robbie Fisher (Fisher Productions), Morgan Cutturini, and P.J. Leonard (Other Side of the River Productions).
A story of the allegedly unresolved 1809 demise of a national hero, Mysterious Circumstance sheds light on the death by gunshot of Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis & Clark explorer fame, on the Natchez Trace, an isolated frontier road connecting Nashville, Tennessee to Natchez, Mississippi. Did the Governor of the Louisiana Territory commit suicide as history reports or was his end far more sinister?
In the film, entangled versions of Lewis's tragic ending at a remote Tennessee inn are imagined by his friend Alexander Wilson (Billy Slaughter) during a tense encounter with Priscilla Grinder (Amye Gousset), the only witness to Lewis's final night alive.
Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&