I didn’t really want to get into this because it’s a no-win situation, and I catch a lot of flak when I write anything about it, but middle-of-the-street parking is a hot topic again.
There seems to be plenty of incorrect information circulating but the city is seeking funding for a much-needed program to improve sidewalks, add some safety features, perhaps landscaping and realign parking spaces so backing out will not be so problematic. This probably will encroach on the street enough to make parking in the center of the street impractical.
This overall plan should come as no surprise to the average concerned citizen in that it was discussed publicly at various meetings around town over considerable time before being approved several years ago. The city just did not have the funding available.
Now that the city is seeking funding, people are up in arms about the possible loss of center parking. Apparently, half the population is opposed to the parking and the other half willing to fight you over it. I have never understood why this is a hill so many people are willing to die on because there is no real need for parking in the middle of the street. It’s very rare that all the diagonal spaces are taken, so is it a matter of convenience, or what?
Center-of-the-street parking was not only permitted in the 1940s, but there were marked diagonal spaces available. A photo in the mayor’s office shows this.
Of course, vehicles were smaller then and there were fewer cars and less traffic.
However, another photo on the wall shows downtown in the 1950s and 1960s when parking was clearly prohibited, with signs on short metal poles spaced along the centerline of the street.
I grew up downtown helping at my father’s grocery store when there was no parking, so there is historical inconsistency about the issue.
There really should be no argument because of one fact: parking in the middle of the street is illegal. It’s a state highway with a double yellow line running down the middle and crossing a double yellow line at any time is prohibited, according to the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Driver’s Manual. One assumes you cannot park in the middle of the street without somehow crossing the line, which makes anyone committing this offense technically a criminal.
If people do want to make it legal, they possibly could vote to take responsibility for the highway away from the state and begin paying for the maintenance and upkeep for the road through Union County themselves.
Of course, too many good God-fearing people still have a tendency to ignore laws they don’t agree with. Fireworks are another example. Although fireworks are illegal in New Albany and my neighborhood sounds like the bombing of Dresden on holidays, I have never heard of anyone being fined once cent for violating the ordinance (I am not opposed to fireworks even though they terrify my dogs, but believe they can be kept to a reasonable amount and time period).
Middle-of-the-street parking is the same way. Neither city, district nor state officials have been willing to enforce the no-parking rule for about the past 50 years because people are so touchy about it.
I have never parked in the middle of the street, not out of moral superiority as much as it just never seemed to be a good idea. Thankfully, no one has been killed or seriously injured because of the parking and I hope no one will, but I have seen several accidents that would not have happened without vehicles on the centerline.
People argue that center parking is something that makes New Albany stand out. Seemingly, people all over the country know about “that little town where they park in the middle of the street” (or where you have to drive through the middle of a cemetery). That could be good, as a quaint, historic tradition, or it could make us look like a bunch or ignorant rubes.
No final decision has been made about center parking or any of the renovation; that will only come once funding is secured and with public input. I have my opinion but don’t see that it’s worth fighting over either way.
I would prefer that people remember New Albany for its welcoming people, marvelous shops, Tanglefoot Trail, parks, sportsplex, top museum, William Faulkner, libraries or Tallahatchie River rather than that little town where they park in the middle of the street. That’s setting our sights awfully low when we have so much more to offer.
