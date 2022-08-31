City and county officials have been working on budgets for the 2022-2023 year. The budgets have to be approved by Sept. 15 and take effect Oct. 1.
Both New Albany aldermen and Union County supervisors had their budget public hearings set for Tuesday, Sept. 6, at their respective regular meetings.
County supervisors have said they do not anticipate a tax increase.
New Albany aldermen, however, are planning a four-mill increase, raising the rate from 11.88 to 15.88 mills. The city board added four mills in 2018, designated for street repairs. That was the first increase in several years and the city’s rate had remained one of the lowest in the state for some time.
Mayor Tim Kent said the proposed four-mill increase won’t be designated for any particular use like the previous increase was. He added that, thanks in part to the earlier increase, the city has about $3 million accumulated in the street fund and they plan to use that for repairs.
He was pleased with the sales tax and other revenue, noting that it had tended to fall about $300,000 short of projections in some recent years. “I don’t think that’s going to happen this year,” he said.
About the only major capital expense in next year’s budget will be renovation of the former WIC building on Carter Avenue, which will house the municipal court and combined courtroom and boardroom. Kent said they are hoping that cost will be about $700,000, which is feasible in that the bid to renovate the former Fred’s building into a municipal office came in lower than expected. That renovation is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
The budget includes some increase for fuel, although Kent said he hopes that is leveling off. Employee insurance, which has seen some substantial increased in past years, looks like it will be down seven to eight percent.
The city’s approximately 130 employees are tentatively slated for a three-percent raise. “We won’t know for two or three more weeks but nobody has objected to it so far,” the mayor said.
The light, gas and water department is in the midst of several large projects but that department has its own separate budget and the projects are largely funded by grants and bond issues rather than local tax dollars.
Aldermen did approve purchase of a spray park but Kent said they hope that can be purchased with Covid relief funds and should not impact the city’s general budget.
Mayor Kent emphasized that all these budget numbers are still tentative and that the board has up until Sept. 15 to make changes.
According to Mississippi Department of Revenue figures, New Albany’s retail sales tax reimbursement increased 6.6 percent from the year ending June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The actual amount for the recent year was $4,271,961, an increase of nearly a quarter of a million dollars.
Mississippi collects a seven-percent tax on retail sales. New Albany is given back 18.5 percent of that seven percent.
The city also has a special tourism tax of two percent collected on lodging and food prepared on site. It is designated for tourism-related uses and also for developing New Albany as a retirement community.
The tourism tax collection was up 9.4 percent for the year ending June 30, 2022. The actual dollar amount was $1,072,085 compared to $980,362 for the previous year.
The tourism tax is particularly valuable in that it allows the city to have quality of life programs and events that might not be able to be funded in the general city budget.
